Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Celebrity Prime
Real Estate Agents in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Celebrity Prime
    Click to complete

    Finding a 3 BHK villa in Jigani, Bangalore will not be a

    challenge anymore with the advent of Celebrity Prime Eco Front project. The villas are nestled in natural surroundings with ample space in the form of jogging tracks, parks, and kid’s playing area for you to utilize. In addition, these villas facilitate green living with different sustainability initiatives in place.

    http://www.celebrityprime.in/

    Services
    • Providing Luxury Villas and plots in jigani
    • Bangalore
    Service areas
    Jigani Bangalore
    Address
    560099 Bangalore
    India
    www.celebrityprime.in
      Add SEO element