The Beauty is an Interior design and execution Firm where we undertake turnkey Interior solutions. The Beauty brings Passion, innovation and balance to Interior Design.

We love creating good designs, good design to us is not just creating something that looks good on paper, but design that is beautiful, affordable and functional in use. As a passionate team of individuals who are committed to this simple idea, we work hard to make each project look stunning, last a lifetime and within budget.

We are a turnkey design firm that specialized in Residential interior design.

Our design to build capabilities encompasses:

o Design - Design of residential spaces by in-house interior design, based on individual requirement including creating the visuals of home by 2D-3D renderings.

o Carpentry works - including wardrobe, TV units, kitchens, storage spaces, beds, library units, sofa, dining, furniture and all that can be made.

o Furniture Manufacturing - creating coordinated seating solutions.

Our works have found place in some of the best projects like Mantri paradise, White Orchids VSV Builders and many individual projects.

Give us a try and we are sure you will be the one who will be informing your friends who we are. This is how we have got many of our projects.