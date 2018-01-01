Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Kreations
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
Statistics
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Statistics Premium
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
Lawyer's office in Defence Colony , New Delhi , Design Kreations Design Kreations Commercial spaces Plywood Grey
Lawyer's office in Defence Colony , New Delhi , Design Kreations Design Kreations Commercial spaces MDF White
Lawyer's office in Defence Colony , New Delhi , Design Kreations Design Kreations Commercial spaces MDF White
+8
Lawyer's office in Defence Colony , New Delhi
4 bhk in Noida, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
4 bhk in Noida, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
4 bhk in Noida, Design Kreations Design Kreations Small bedroom Plywood Black
+11
4 bhk in Noida
3BHK in Gurgaon, Design Kreations Design Kreations Small kitchens Plywood Grey
3BHK in Gurgaon, Design Kreations Design Kreations Small bedroom White
3BHK in Gurgaon, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern study/office Plywood Brown
+4
3BHK in Gurgaon
Drawing room, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern living room Blue
Drawing room, Design Kreations Design Kreations Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
Drawing room, Design Kreations Design Kreations Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Brown
+1
Drawing room
Mr Ashish Residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern dining room
Mr Ashish Residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations BedroomDressing tables
Mr Ashish Residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations BedroomDressing tables
+10
Mr Ashish Residence
Dr. Anju's residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations BedroomBeds & headboards
Dr. Anju's residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations Rustic style dining room
Dr. Anju's residence, Design Kreations Design Kreations Living roomTV stands & cabinets
+6
Dr. Anju's residence
Show all 13 projects

We, at DESIGN KREATIONS, provide end to end solutions to our clients in the field of Interior designs and execution. Our unique, innovative and workable solutions with timely completion schedule has resulted in many satisfying customers in Delhi NCR region. Let it be any component of interior design e.g. Modular Kitchen, Wardrobe, false ceiling, tv panels, washrooms, furniture,furnishing, panelling, wall decor etc , we undertake all type of interiors in budget, higher or luxury category.

The way we work is very simple. A perspective client who has a requirement of interior design, we initiate the process by visiting the work site and a preliminary meeting with the client to understand the requirements. At the same time site measurements are also taken. A 2D autocad drawing showing furniture layout, partitions and kitchen is provided with the basic specifications and cost estimates. Some reference picture of various major components is also shared with the client. A meeting is then held with client to finalize the scope of work, specifications and the time frame. A detailed quote is then submitted to the client for finalization and execution is subsequently undertaken. We welcome our clients to discuss the cost with an open mind during evaluation meetings for refining the estimates till their total satisfaction and too without any obligation. 

We welcome the visitors to go through our sample picture and you will observe that we never repeat our designs and every design is unique for a client.

The company is professionally managed owned by Mr Sunil jain, a mechanical engineer, with 35 years of experience in construction field and co-owned by Ms Nuzhat Warsa, a professional designer , with 10 years of experience in the field.

We also have highly skilled staff and manpower to execute the project with good quality standards. Our team includes our associates, teams of carpenters, electricians, plumbers,  fabricators, vendors etc. The company has executed approx 50 projects in last year 6 years including residential, office and commercial projects. You may reach us @ 9910934620

Services
End to end Interior solutions to our customers (Residential & Office)
Service areas
Noida and Delhi NCR
Address
CM 18, main road sector 122
201306 Noida
India
+91-9810109173 www.designkreations.com

Reviews

Sanjive Srivastava Sanjive Srivastava
I’m writing this to you so that I can thank you for such a lovely interior decor and renovating my house at South Extension - 1, New Delhi so charmingly. All of my family members loved it. Whole theme, designs, color combinations were absolutely fantastic. Some great experiences, I would like to mention as • Openly listened to all of our concerns and provided various ideas and solutions for the project • Answered all of our design questions while implementing new ideas and lay outs • Design Kreations experts gave us some great tips for the different spaces in the home we are building & helped us figure out what look we are going for and how to make the most of the space. Regards, Sanjive Srivastava
almost 3 years ago
Project date: May 2019
Edit
Aman Aman
Appriciable work done . Recommended
about 3 years ago
Edit
Neha
Great designs, timely executive with competitive rates. Transparency and professional approach I am fully satisfied with quality time
about 3 years ago
Project date: January 2018
Edit
Show all 7 reviews
    Edit SEO element