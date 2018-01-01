We, at DESIGN KREATIONS, provide end to end solutions to our clients in the field of Interior designs and execution. Our unique, innovative and workable solutions with timely completion schedule has resulted in many satisfying customers in Delhi NCR region. Let it be any component of interior design e.g. Modular Kitchen, Wardrobe, false ceiling, tv panels, washrooms, furniture,furnishing, panelling, wall decor etc , we undertake all type of interiors in budget, higher or luxury category.

The way we work is very simple. A perspective client who has a requirement of interior design, we initiate the process by visiting the work site and a preliminary meeting with the client to understand the requirements. At the same time site measurements are also taken. A 2D autocad drawing showing furniture layout, partitions and kitchen is provided with the basic specifications and cost estimates. Some reference picture of various major components is also shared with the client. A meeting is then held with client to finalize the scope of work, specifications and the time frame. A detailed quote is then submitted to the client for finalization and execution is subsequently undertaken. We welcome our clients to discuss the cost with an open mind during evaluation meetings for refining the estimates till their total satisfaction and too without any obligation.

We welcome the visitors to go through our sample picture and you will observe that we never repeat our designs and every design is unique for a client.

The company is professionally managed owned by Mr Sunil jain, a mechanical engineer, with 35 years of experience in construction field and co-owned by Ms Nuzhat Warsa, a professional designer , with 10 years of experience in the field.

We also have highly skilled staff and manpower to execute the project with good quality standards. Our team includes our associates, teams of carpenters, electricians, plumbers, fabricators, vendors etc. The company has executed approx 50 projects in last year 6 years including residential, office and commercial projects. You may reach us @ 9910934620