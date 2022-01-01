Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DLIFE Home Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Overview 23Projects (23) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (43)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • This Home Ema Videos See all This Spectacular Home in Kerala Defines True Luxury & Opulence Mrs. Sini santhosh's home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala is a truly luxurious and dramatic spacenate a Special Vibrance and Make the Perfect Spot for Some Quality Time., DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    This Home Ema Videos See all This Spectacular Home in Kerala Defines True Luxury & Opulence Mrs. Sini santhosh's home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala is a truly luxurious and dramatic spacenate a Special Vibrance and Make the Perfect Spot for Some Quality Time., DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    This Home Ema Videos See all This Spectacular Home in Kerala Defines True Luxury & Opulence Mrs. Sini santhosh's home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala is a truly luxurious and dramatic spacenate a Special Vibrance and Make the Perfect Spot for Some Quality Time., DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    +2
    This Home Ema Videos See all This Spectacular Home in Kerala Defines True Luxury & Opulence Mrs. Sini santhosh's home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala is a truly luxurious and dramatic spacenate a Special Vibrance and Make the Perfect Spot for Some Quality Time.
    An Apartment Brimming With Comfort, Fine Touch and Freshness., DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors Modern style bedroom
    An Apartment Brimming With Comfort, Fine Touch and Freshness.
    Creative, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    Creative, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    Creative, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    +26
    Creative
    OFFERS & PACKAGE, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    OFFERS & PACKAGE, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    OFFERS & PACKAGE
    Home Interior Design in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    Home Interior Design in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors
    Home Interior Design in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Home Interior Design in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
    Dr. Tharun's Flat Interior in Kochi, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Dr. Tharun's Flat Interior in Kochi, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors Dining roomChairs & benches
    Dr. Tharun's Flat Interior in Kochi, DLIFE Home Interiors DLIFE Home Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    +1
    Dr. Tharun's Flat Interior in Kochi
    Show all 23 projects

    D'LIFE- A leading name in 100% customized home interior designing and furnishing works like modular kitchen, bedrooms, living room, dining room, kids room etc… with 12 branch showroom cum offices across Kerala, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bangalore. With a dedicated team of 700+ employees we have completed more than 7000 home interior projects. This company provides complete interior solutions for flats, villas and independent houses. 

    Services
    HOME INTERIORS DESIGN & FURNISHING
    Service areas
    • Bangalore & Kerala
    • Kerala & Bangalore
    • Bangalore
    • Karnataka
    • India
    • Chennai
    • Coimbatore
    Address
    HSR layout
    560102 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9995517777 dlifeinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Anoop Rajan
    Excellent designing,timely execution and good support from the team. Thank you D'Life for making our home a dream one.
    8 days ago
    Project date: April 2022
    Edit
    Sreejith M
    It was a pleasure to work with this team from D'Life on our project. Right from design through implementation and handover, we thoroughly enjoyed the process. Extremely professional and transparent inside out. We are delighted with the final outcome and so happy to have associated with D'Life for our home interiors. Thank you team D'Life!
    12 days ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Edit
    Nitin Gaurav Singh
    Dlife were the right choice for us. These guys are professional, punctual and listen to your concerns. We are very happy with the work they did. They delivered the project on time despite very aggressive schedule.
    2 months ago
    Project date: November 2021
    Edit
    Show all 43 reviews
      Add SEO element