D'LIFE- A leading name in 100% customized home interior designing and furnishing works like modular kitchen, bedrooms, living room, dining room, kids room etc… with 12 branch showroom cum offices across Kerala, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bangalore. With a dedicated team of 700+ employees we have completed more than 7000 home interior projects. This company provides complete interior solutions for flats, villas and independent houses.
- Services
- HOME INTERIORS DESIGN & FURNISHING
- Service areas
- Bangalore & Kerala
- Kerala & Bangalore
- Bangalore
- Karnataka
- India
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Address
-
HSR layout
560102 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
India
+91-9995517777 dlifeinteriors.com