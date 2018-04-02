Shubh Greh offer professional services for all aspects of Interiors-- Execution, Furniture, Services, Woodwork, Ceilings, Paint jobs, Flooring's, Plumbing, Wallpapers, Window Coverings & accessories etc. for all building types-Business, Hospitality and Residential. Customer satisfaction and fulfilling customer needs is our basic objective and absolute commitment.
- Services
- Interior Designers & Turnkey Projects Decorators
- Service areas
- North India and Select
- Address
-
DSS-184, FF, Sector-21, Panchkula
134112 Select
India
+91-7785808000