Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
C2D—Concept2Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BLOSSOM KOCHHAR UNISEX SALOON INTERIORS IN HSR LAYOUT – BANGALORE, C2D - Concept2Designs C2D - Concept2Designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    BLOSSOM KOCHHAR UNISEX SALOON INTERIORS IN HSR LAYOUT – BANGALORE, C2D - Concept2Designs C2D - Concept2Designs Office spaces & stores
    BLOSSOM KOCHHAR UNISEX SALOON INTERIORS IN HSR LAYOUT – BANGALORE, C2D - Concept2Designs C2D - Concept2Designs Interior landscaping
    +24
    BLOSSOM KOCHHAR UNISEX SALOON INTERIORS IN HSR LAYOUT – BANGALORE

    C2D is an interior design in Bangalore Concept2Designs specializes in transforming your ideas and concepts to beautiful interior spaces. We believe that a well designed interior space reflects your personality, your views on life and creativity.

    We are into commercial and residential turnkey interior design services. Our clients are our top priority, and hence, we ensure to not just meet their expectations but surpass it at every level.

    We are a group of young entrepreneurs who love challenges and are confident enough to meet them. Our mission is to create unique and life-changing concepts and designs reflective of the clients’ desire, ideas and lifestyle.

    Services
    • LIGHTING CONCEPTS & DESIGNING
    • THEME BASED OFFICE INTERIORS
    • ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNING
    • TURNKEY PROJECTS
    • VERTICAL GARDENING
    • PROPERTY RENOVATIONS
    Service areas
    BANGALORE
    Address
    NO.1685/1, 2ND FLOOR, 27TH MAIN ROAD, HSR LAYOUT, SECTOR-2
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9821521722 concept2designs.in
      Add SEO element