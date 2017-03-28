Your browser is out-of-date.

DECOR ART STONES
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India
    I would like to introduce with our team “DÉCOR ART STONES”. We are one of leading manufacturer & wholesale supplier of Natural Stone wall cladding tiles here in Rajasthan. We are based in the Ajmer city of Rajasthan. We are dealing in Sandstone, Slate, Limestone, Marble, Granite and Stone Handicrafts.

    We procured directly from genuine quarries & suppliers these materials so we can give best quality to our clients. We do processed Honed,Polish, Shotblasted, Antique(Leather),Bush Hammered, Lapato, Flamed finishes tiles. We can do customized work on Engraving, CNC, Waterjet Cutting etc.

    We also dealing with handmade stacked stone, Thin Slate Stone veneer, Stone Mosaic Tiles, Murals,Interior & Exterior stone Wall Cladding, Exclusive Range in Value Added Products of Stones, Interior decorative article, water features and so on.

    Services
    • STONE WALLCLADDING TILES
    • STONE MOSAIC TILES
    • FLOOR TILES
    • STONE VENEER
    • STONE PAVING TILES
    • STONE ELEVATION TILES
    • SANDSTONE
    • SLATE
    • MARBLE
    • KOTA STONE
    • CNC
    • ENGRAVING WORK
    • RELIEF & JAALI WORK
    • STONE LANDSCAPE WORK
    • HARDSCAPE WORK
    • INTERIOR & EXTERIOR DESIGNER STONE TILES.MOP INLAY WORK
    • SWIMMING POOLS CONSTRUCTION
    Service areas
    • PAN INDIA
    • Ajmer
    • Rajasthan
    • India
    Address
    Shop No.3, Gandhi Nagar,Gali No.1,Makarwali Road,Ajmer 305001 (RAJ.) INDIA
    305001 Ajmer, Rajasthan, India
    India
    +91-9887651310 decorartstones.ueniweb.com
    DECOR ART STONES

    Off.: Shop No.3, Gandhi Nagar,Gali No.1,Makarwali Road,Ajmer 305001 (RAJ.) INDIA

    M: +91-9887651310( Whatsapp); 9079935670 

    E: decorartstone2012@gmail.com ; vpbharti008@hotmail.com 

    W: www.indiamart.com/decor-art-stones/

    Skype: vpbharti008

