Loginwood
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (10)
    Commercial Office Furniture Design that you love, Loginwood
    Commercial Office Furniture Design that you love
    TV Unit Design/ Entertainment Unit for multiple clients in Pune
    Office Furniture completed in Aerobit Health Baner Pune
    Bedroom Interiors and Design Concepts
    Awesome Bedroom Interior that designed by Loginwood Designer
    Awesome Bedroom Interior that designed by Loginwood Designer
    Complete 2 BHK Home Interior Arihant Prathamesh Society, Pune
    Loginwood Furniture is a company with over 10 years experience in designing and building furniture of lasting value. Our excellent craftmanship and high level of customer satisfaction have allowed us to grow from a small start-up to an furniture industry leader.

    Loginwood Furniture uses the latest machine technology and high-quality materials to create custom made modular home and office furnishing. Our large assortment of Bedroom sets, beds, wardrobes, office cubicles, Workstation Tables and other pieces are all made in our factory in Pune. Our furniture is durable, stylish and provides the best available value for money.

    Services
    • Furniture Manufacturer
    • Interior Service
    • Design consult
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Loginwood, S. No. 33/2/2, Undri-Pisoli Road, Near Harsh Pipe, Pisoli, Pune, Maharashtra
    411048 Pune
    India
    +91-9168617633 loginwood.com

    Reviews

    Nilesh Shah
    Loginwood's Professional work, Good quality and Excellent Service by Executive Wajeed
    3 months ago
    Gauri Upasani
    Very poor service. Initially they promised everything. Now we are really frustrated waste of money and time. All the furniture items are very poor finished. Lot of measurement errors. So many damages to our newly painted home. Later no one is taking responsibility of their mistake. It's very hard to see when your hard earned money is wasted like this.
    4 months ago
    J WH
    Best quality products and good service by Executive Azlan,
    about 1 year ago
