Loginwood Furniture is a company with over 10 years experience in designing and building furniture of lasting value. Our excellent craftmanship and high level of customer satisfaction have allowed us to grow from a small start-up to an furniture industry leader.

Loginwood Furniture uses the latest machine technology and high-quality materials to create custom made modular home and office furnishing. Our large assortment of Bedroom sets, beds, wardrobes, office cubicles, Workstation Tables and other pieces are all made in our factory in Pune. Our furniture is durable, stylish and provides the best available value for money.