MK Decor is a Interior Designing Studio founded by Punit Agarwal (Interior Designer) to cater your wide variety of needs related to Interiors.

The firm is proficiently equipped to handle projects of various types and magnitude. Interiors for corporate offices. High end residential interiors, budget interiors. Interiors for restaurants, hotels, food courts. Interiors for coaching classes, Retail Showrooms(Garments,Boutique,Salons,Eatery's,Ice-cream parlors, etc...) We offer complete designing services, cost estimation, implementation and execution of the project, project management, consultation for selection of materials, art work, accessories and complete decoration services. And also we ensure that we can do the every thing in your mind or may not be in your mind and those works which can be impossible for others.