Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MK Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • "CarKhana" ATheme-Based Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Rustic style museums Bricks Brown
    "CarKhana" ATheme-Based Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Rustic style museums Bricks Brown
    "CarKhana" ATheme-Based Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Rustic style museums Bricks Brown
    +7
    "CarKhana" ATheme-Based Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor
    Chaat On Khaat Fusion Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Classic airports Bamboo Amber/Gold
    Chaat On Khaat Fusion Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Classic airports Bamboo Amber/Gold
    Chaat On Khaat Fusion Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor, MK Decor MK Decor Classic airports Bamboo Amber/Gold
    +6
    Chaat On Khaat Fusion Cafe Designed by Team MK Decor

    MK Decor is a Interior Designing Studio founded by Punit Agarwal (Interior Designer) to cater your wide variety of needs related to Interiors.
    The firm is proficiently equipped to handle projects of various types and magnitude. Interiors for corporate offices. High end residential interiors, budget interiors. Interiors for restaurants, hotels, food courts. Interiors for coaching classes, Retail Showrooms(Garments,Boutique,Salons,Eatery's,Ice-cream parlors, etc...) We offer complete designing services, cost estimation, implementation and execution of the project, project management, consultation for selection of materials, art work, accessories and complete decoration services. And also we ensure that we can do the every thing in your mind or may not be in your mind and those works which can be impossible for others.

    Services
    • Complete Interior Design Solutions
    • Home/Office/Retail stores/Residents.
    Service areas
    • Commercial & Residential Projects
    • Mumbai
    Address
    Shop No.06, Vishal Tower, Opp.Maxus Banquet Hall, Bhayander west
    401101 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9930844959 www.mkdecor.co.in
      Add SEO element