Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (13)
    • D2M Interior is one of the top interior designers in Chennai. It's specialized in home decor and home renovation works. Their quality of work, creative design and timely delivery have made them one of the popular destinations in Chennai for all kinds of interior work for homes.

    Whether it's a budget interior design or luxury interior design you seek for, D2M Interior has the right talents and expertise to do the interior design of your home the way you want.

    Services
    • interior design
    • interior decor
    • home renovation
    • home remodeling
    • interior design package
    Service areas
    Chennai and India
    Address
    Plot No. 48, S1, Second Floor, Sri Hari Flat, 600, Pallikaranai
    600100 Chennai
    India
    +91-9043411314 d2minterior.com/interior-design-packages-chennai

    Reviews

    Tejas care
    Interior and painting was delivered on time at a reasonable rate. Excellent service
    4 months ago
    Jayakumar Jayaraman
    Very good interior and Mani is very flexible on all aspects. Overall their work is good.
    3 months ago
    Karthigai Selvan M
    We have researched a lot about interiors and then opted D2M interiors after seeing thier work at different sites and reasonable budget. From the beginning, Mani Sir and his team were very professional and responsive. They quickly accomodate to possible changes we have asked for. Staying in Native and getting work done in Chennai was really a tedious process but with D2M it was really smooth. They have done exceptionally good work. Our house was cleaned properly and handed over well before the timelines. We are so happy with the work done and would love to do business again with D2M interiors. Thank you team for all the efforts. Thanks you once again Mr.Mani, Mr. Ganesh and Ms. Sangeetha for your all your efforts.
    9 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
