Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
kolorkraftdesign
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    KolorKraftDesign is a unique, bespoke interior design studio that believes in transforming spaces to speak a coherent and contemporary design language – one of class, sophistication and luxurious comfort. We design homes and offices in close consultation with the owner, to exude the aura that he/she desires. An aura that aptly reflects the signature style and DNA of the very people inhabiting the space. 

    Our turnkey interior design solutions articulate the luxe life. We are precise, innovative and careful with our choice of materials and product quality. Each space we design is special to us, and we seek to create for our clients a design aesthetic that is timeless, pleasant yet highly functional. 

    There is no limit to the customization we can offer our clients. You can choose from an array of interior design ideas including sophisticated furnishing, premium finish and high-end textures – all tasteful, elegant and luxurious in their own way.

    Services
    Interior Design and Luxury Furniture
    Service areas
    Pan India and Mumbai
    Address
    Ben nevis 6th Floor
    400026 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820065555 kolorkraftdesign.com
      Add SEO element