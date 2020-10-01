THE 7TH CORNER , is mumbai based bespoke interior designing firm which serve design plus fitout work. we are working more than 8 years in this industry.
Corner means place where two edge meet, our aim is understand client needs and serve them problem solving solution, which enhance their user experience!
- Services
- contracting service and Interior consulation
- Service areas
- Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
- Address
-
Sajag chs, shimpoli road, borivali west
400092 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-9820938337 www.the7thcornerinterior.com
The 7th Corner Interior believe designing spaces not to just impress, but also to reflect and enhance lifestyles! Our focus is to inspire our clients and demonstrate our design excellence to exceed our client expectations. Our passion is always on creating spaces that are refined, sophisticated which reflect our client personality. We provide luxury interior design services for residential and commercial properties.