The 7th Corner Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (15)
Projects

    3 Bhk apartment in lower parel
    3 Bhk apartment in lower parel
    3 Bhk apartment in lower parel
    3 Bhk apartment in lower parel
    Best Interior designer in mumbai - The 7th Corner interior
    Best Interior designer in mumbai - The 7th Corner interior
    The golden touch
    The golden touch
    The golden touch
    The golden touch
    LUXURY RESIDENCE IN MUMBAI
    LUXURY RESIDENCE IN MUMBAI
    LUXURY RESIDENCE IN MUMBAI
    LUXURY RESIDENCE IN MUMBAI
    Private Residence at link road
    Private Residence at link road
    Private Residence at link road
    Private Residence at link road
    Luxury residence
    Luxury residence
    Luxury residence
    Luxury residence
    THE 7TH CORNER , is mumbai based bespoke interior designing firm which serve design plus fitout work. we are working more than 8 years in this industry.

    Corner means place where two edge meet, our aim is understand client needs and serve them problem solving solution, which enhance their user experience!


    Services
    contracting service and Interior consulation
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
    Address
    Sajag chs, shimpoli road, borivali west
    400092 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9820938337 www.the7thcornerinterior.com
    The 7th Corner Interior believe designing spaces not to just impress, but also to reflect and enhance lifestyles! Our focus is to inspire our clients and demonstrate our design excellence to exceed our client expectations. Our passion is always on creating spaces that are refined, sophisticated which reflect our client personality. We provide luxury interior design services for residential and commercial properties.

    Nandita Mehta Nandita Mehta
    Very well designed interior, from the very beginning to the end. A lot of work was planned, their ability to collaborate and to listen to our ideas, their keen eye for details to deliver high-quality output were the best. The design and drawings made by them were well done which also simplified BOQ process. The 7th Corner interior always have amazing ideas, executed them very well and delivered project on time. Highly recommended if you are looking for luxury interior designs for your home or office space in Mumbai.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Rashi dalal Rashi dalal
    The 7th corner interior had done really amazing work , they completed project on time, turn our expectations into reality. I hired them for my new residence interior work, they deliver quality work along with creative ideas and meticulous planning of each room, our home look more spacious and clutter free. we wanted our home to look and feel more luxurious and they deliver exact same as earlier shown in 3d images. they very efficiently handle every aspect of designing from built in carpentry to lighting, painting, curtains, wallpaper, final site cleaning as well in professional manner. Thank you the 7th corner interior team for giving our home pleasant and inviting look , if your looking for interior designing service for your space will surely recommend them. I had very good experience working with them.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: February 2020
    Sweta Shah Sweta Shah
    One of my friend refer me the 7th corner Interior, after initial meeting we really got impressed with their work, without having any second thought in our mind we decided to hire them; they understand our requirements and come out with detail designs before actual work start on site , they presented us 3d design which give us exact feel and look of space, we are really happy to see how 3d design turn into reality! They delivered project as per decided timeline also used quality materials , outcome is good in terms of aesthetics and planning is based on functionality of space! We are very happy to see our dream home into reality, we are surely going to recommend them to our friends and family ! All best for your future projects.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
