Shaannon Meraki Concepts PVT LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
    HSR Office
    Reliaable Acacia Sarjapur Road
    Electronic city Sriram Signiaa

    Shaannon Meraki offers innovative facility planning and design services custom tailored to each project requirements.As the world grows more complicated and increasingly demanding we find the definitions of architecture and design expanding.  Catering to this we provide services in the following areas.

    Services
    Interior Designing and Turnkey
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    1821, 3rd Floor, 24th Main Road, Garden Layout, Sector 2, HSR Layout.
    560102 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8049712755 www.shaannonmeraki.com

    Reviews

    Dhilipkumar V
    Disappointed
    8 months ago
    PRAMOD KUMAR Pramod Kumar
    This is good place we got everything from this Area like Deging small market Hotal school I have working bafore 5 years go
    10 months ago
    Manjunatha Gowda
    Designs are very unique. Mr. Gautam is an expert designer, works patiently until you are satisfied. My neighbours’ carpenters took almost a Month to complete their 2 BHK. I was so irritated by the sounds coming, completely fed up. I thought I won’t do this to anyone. Started looking for a better Interior designer firm who can finish it quickly. Close to my House in HSR, I found this Shaannon, so easily connected with them. Do not go by the name, they are all local people, desi by Heart. I wanted it to be done in least possible time. They took only 2 weeks for my 2 BHK. My house in now my dream Home. I request everyone please do not disturb and put your neighbours in trouble, ask them to finish all the work in their factory. They will fix the final products in your flat. It can be done easily. I asked Shannon and got it done the same way. Very happy for this.
    over 3 years ago
