Airtel Broadband Plans Chandigarh Mohal
Other Businesses in Chandigarh
Reviews (13)
    • Choose Airtel Broadband Chandigarh and get fastest Airtel Broadband connection services at affordable rates with flexible plans.With the use of broadband services, users can keep problems like slow speed, longer connectivity time at bay during internet connection as faced while using traditional dial-up connection connected to telephone router.

    Services
    Airtel Broadband
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    # 6366-B Sector 56 Chandigarh Housing Board Chandigarh
    160055 Chandigarh
    India
    airtelbroadbandinchandigarh.co

    Reviews

    Dharminder Sharma
    Most corrupt department of chandigarh..... Why home owner pay commission for each sales to board....
    5 months ago
    mahesh kumar
    Helpful people and good for deal
    3 months ago
    N K Goel
    Services are very poor. Could not reply to a simple query for the last three months. They are displaying any responsible officers No for guidence to query of customer
    4 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
