Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
line n design interior
Architects in Noida
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • supertech emrald court, line n design interior line n design interior
    supertech emrald court, line n design interior line n design interior
    supertech emrald court, line n design interior line n design interior
    +25
    supertech emrald court
    lotus bolluvard, line n design interior line n design interior
    lotus bolluvard, line n design interior line n design interior
    lotus bolluvard, line n design interior line n design interior
    +11
    lotus bolluvard
    Indrapuram Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    Indrapuram Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    Indrapuram Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    +2
    Indrapuram Delhi
    Rakesh Jain Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    Rakesh Jain Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    Rakesh Jain Delhi, line n design interior line n design interior
    +6
    Rakesh Jain Delhi
    3D designs by Designers in Noida, line n design interior line n design interior
    3D designs by Designers in Noida, line n design interior line n design interior
    3D designs by Designers in Noida, line n design interior line n design interior
    +26
    3D designs by Designers in Noida

    What We Do:  Complete Interior and Exterior Design & Decorating Services, including project management, Custom Furniture Treatments, Home Furnishings, and Window Treatments. 

    WHAT YOU THINK: If you crave a beautiful home that reflects your personality and personal style,We help you uncover your individual design sensibility. Whether classic or contemporary, if you crave a warm, welcoming home that reflects your passion for a life well-lived, we will work together to create your signature, not mine. WHO ARE WE: Line n Design formed in 2013 with the intention of bringing high quality original Interior Design to the residential and commercial market places. Our success is built on the foundation of good design, honest service, fair treatment of clients and employees. We have  portfolio of complete projects ranging from single room renovations, through whole dwelling refurbishment up to large scale of commercial projects. We are passionate about style and detail. No matter how large the project and how wide-ranging decision, Line n Design interior  designers allows no trace of self-importance to stand in the way of flow of ideas; there's always something to learn from the treads-people it employs and the wide variety of clients that pass through its doors.

    Services
    • Architectural Designing
    • Interior desiging
    • Turenkey Solution
    • Project Mangemernt
    Service areas
    NOIDA and DELHI- NCR
    Address
    SILVERCITY PURVANCHAL
    201304 Noida
    India
    +91-9716056074
      Add SEO element