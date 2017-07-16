What We Do: Complete Interior and Exterior Design & Decorating Services, including project management, Custom Furniture Treatments, Home Furnishings, and Window Treatments.

WHAT YOU THINK: If you crave a beautiful home that reflects your personality and personal style,We help you uncover your individual design sensibility. Whether classic or contemporary, if you crave a warm, welcoming home that reflects your passion for a life well-lived, we will work together to create your signature, not mine. WHO ARE WE: Line n Design formed in 2013 with the intention of bringing high quality original Interior Design to the residential and commercial market places. Our success is built on the foundation of good design, honest service, fair treatment of clients and employees. We have portfolio of complete projects ranging from single room renovations, through whole dwelling refurbishment up to large scale of commercial projects. We are passionate about style and detail. No matter how large the project and how wide-ranging decision, Line n Design interior designers allows no trace of self-importance to stand in the way of flow of ideas; there's always something to learn from the treads-people it employs and the wide variety of clients that pass through its doors.