Founded in Bangalore, M9 Design Studio strives to impact people through places. No matter what project we’re designing, we always aim to make a difference in the city’s landscape. We envision spaces that will inspire people, help them connect with one another, and enrich the human experience. We do this by embracing the life, love, and diversity of the city. Recognizing that every great design is the result of a combination of ideas, we’re inspired by the dynamism of urban life.
- Architecture
- Interior design
- Product Design
- Graphic design and branding
- India—Country wide.
- The studio has won several awards which include Emerging architect of the year (under 35) at the NDTV Design and Architecture Awards in 2017, Gold winner—Architecture Public Building at the Architecture Ideas 3.0 by FOAID in 2017, Young Designers Award for M9 Workspace at the 361 Degree Design Conference in 2017. We have also been featured as 50 young architects and designers of 2018 at the iGen-Icons of tomorrow.
26/4B, Fourth Floor, Building B, Industrial Suburb, Rajajinagar
560055 Bangalore
India
