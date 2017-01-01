Founded in Bangalore, M9 Design Studio strives to impact people through places. No matter what project we’re designing, we always aim to make a difference in the city’s landscape. We envision spaces that will inspire people, help them connect with one another, and enrich the human experience. We do this by embracing the life, love, and diversity of the city. Recognizing that every great design is the result of a combination of ideas, we’re inspired by the dynamism of urban life.