Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M9 Design Studio
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • C - House, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
    C - House, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Eclectic style living room
    C - House, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Eclectic style living room
    +9
    C - House
    Sunrise Rooftop Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    Sunrise Rooftop Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    Sunrise Rooftop Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    +4
    Sunrise Rooftop Restaurant
    Sunrise Garden Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    Sunrise Garden Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    Sunrise Garden Restaurant, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Industrial style bars & clubs
    +9
    Sunrise Garden Restaurant
    The Courtyard, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    The Courtyard, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    The Courtyard, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +17
    The Courtyard
    CMR University - Admin and Academic Block, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    CMR University - Admin and Academic Block, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    CMR University - Admin and Academic Block, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +17
    CMR University - Admin and Academic Block
    M9 Workspace, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    M9 Workspace, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    M9 Workspace, M9 Design Studio M9 Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +5
    M9 Workspace

    Founded in Bangalore, M9 Design Studio strives to impact people through places. No matter what project we’re designing, we always aim to make a difference in the city’s landscape. We envision spaces that will inspire people, help them connect with one another, and enrich the human experience. We do this by embracing the life, love, and diversity of the city. Recognizing that every great design is the result of a combination of ideas, we’re inspired by the dynamism of urban life.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • Product Design
    • Graphic design and branding
    Service areas
    India—Country wide.
    Company awards
    The studio has won several awards which include Emerging architect of the year (under 35) at the NDTV Design and Architecture Awards in 2017, Gold winner—Architecture Public Building at the Architecture Ideas 3.0 by FOAID in 2017, Young Designers Award for M9 Workspace at the 361 Degree Design Conference in 2017. We have also been featured as 50 young architects and designers of 2018 at the iGen-Icons of tomorrow.
    Address
    26/4B, Fourth Floor, Building B, Industrial Suburb, Rajajinagar
    560055 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8023377112 www.mnine.in

    Reviews

    Parin Patel
    over 2 years ago
    kishore gupta
    Good
    almost 4 years ago
    Varun Bala
    Passionate architects and innovative designs
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element