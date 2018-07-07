Your browser is out-of-date.

ArchEl Studio: architects &amp; designers
Architects in Puducherry
    AuroKripa Residence

    About ARCHEL STUDIO

    At Archel Studio we strive to achieve a balance between factors like:Our vision of the projectBeauty and functionalityEnvironmental impactClient's Need and Budget The Future Our team of young, dynamic and experienced architects have mastered the art of creating exquisite instances of architecture, ranging from Residential, Educational, Landscape, Product Design to Renovations, Solar Architecture, Urban Planning. 

    We have been our clients' favorite for the simple reason of surpassing their expectations with our vision, design, efficiency and punctuality.

    • architecture
    • interior
    • furniture
    • landscape
    • planning
    • PMC
    • MEP consultancy
    Tamilnadu, Pan India, and Puducherry
    10, 1st Floor, Capt. Marius Xavier Street
    605001 Puducherry
    India
    +91-9711504484 facebook.com/archelstudio

    jr Srinivasan
    Based on the rating in Google review approached the architect for the designing my home. I think it was fake rating no professionalism, lack of knowledge, commitment and no response to even phone calls. Such a worst architect never experienced in life time ,not even as architect as a person / human being such a bad experience.. Recommend not to even think of approaching Archel Studio ever friends
    10 months ago
    Gaurav Jha
    A house is a very personal and dear space for any person, especially when you’re renovating it before your marriage, with an intent of starting a new life in an old house. My relationship with ArchEL Studio started after I met and sought opinions of over 40 Architects/Companies but none were able to fulfill my demands and requirements satisfactorily. I finally decided to use the service of ArchEL Studio for renovating my over 25 years old Government Apartment flat in the Delhi NCR region and I must admit that I’m super impressed with the services of ArchEL Studio. The executives working here are thoroughly professional yet offer their services at a very competitive and reasonable prices. The final product, which they delivered to me in a time bound manner, has by far exceeded my expectations. Hats off to ArchEL Studios!
    11 months ago
    Madan Mohan
    We came to know about Archel Studio from a Doctor (Family Friend). They had built his residence and he was very pleased with their skills, attitude and the final result. During our first meeting the team listened to our requirements, our thoughts, ideas and almost instantly came up with vivid concepts that really excited us. I got the impression right from the get-go that we are in very competent hands. They then proceeded to create necessary drawings, sketches, designs etc. We were kept updated every step of the way, they would send us periodic updates of the progress. After we all agreed upon a truly beautiful and functional design, the construction begun. We really faced no hassle during the entire process of conceptualisation on paper till the fully-built-finished house was delivered to us. Their payment terms are very friendly and reasonable. We were pleasantly surprised many times how punctually they are finishing things up. The team is really honest, straightforward, dynamic in their design approach, future-oriented in their philosophy, innovative and thoughtful. What really amazed me is their attention to details, I guess that's what makes them so great a team. We have now fully moved into our new house and our home indeed is an exquisite piece of Architecture. All thanks to Archel Studio. I will recommend them to everyone I know. Best Wishes!!
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
