MAAD Concepts
Architects in Kochi
Reviews
    Apartment Interior at Sobha City
    AANGAN

    MAAD Concepts is an Architectural and Interior Design firm that is making waves and setting trends. Inspired by International design, we seek to create a unique look to each of the assignments we undertake. Our solutions are derived after extensive research into the needs of each of our clients, and customized to suit their requirements.

    Services
    • Architectural Consultancy
    • Interior Designing
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    Kerala and Kochi
    Address
    Metro Pillar No. 307
    682033 Kochi
    India
    +91-7558001111 www.maadconcepts.com

    Reviews

    Naveena
    Good service👍
    4 months ago
    ASWIN DEV NAIR
    Very overpriced & unprofessional. No customer friendly dealings. Accept work worth minimum value of 20 lakhs.
    4 months ago
    Ashraf Zain
    The person who attended calls doesn't sounded like an architect but certainly knows few things about civil works. Double check before you zero in. Nevertheless, I liked few of their designs listed in their social media handles.
    4 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
