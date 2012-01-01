Aishwarya interiors is most prefferable and experienced kitchen specialist,bringing you the widest choice of quality kitchens supported by the best possible customer service. We believe that nothing beats a striking first impression, other than an intelligent second one. Whatever style of kitchen you go for, you will always find beauty built in. From hideaway storage solutions that make clever use of space,to little details that make a big difference.
- Services
- Modular kitchen
- Modular Wardrobe & Residencial Interiors
- Service areas
- bangalore
- Company awards
- This award strengthens our positioning as one of the Bangalore's finest Kitchen and wardrobes Manufactures, bringing you the widest choice of quality kitchens and wardrobes supported by the best possible customer service
- *Receiving the NDTV Profit & Big Research Business and Service Excellence Awards 2012 for ” The Best Interiors Design Company for Residential Projects in South Bangalore” from Krish Srikanth.
- *Aishwarya Interiors Pvt Ltd awarded Most Promising Brands @ Worlds Brand Summit ,Dubai 2014.
- Address
-
# 31, 1st Floor, Above Cafe Coffee Day, Opp. Bangalore Central Mall Bellandur Gate, Marathalli Outer Ring Road, Bangalore
560103 Bangalore
India
+91-9880633131 www.aishwaryainteriors.in