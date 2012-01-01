Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aishwarya Interiors Pvt Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (17)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Aishwarya interiors is most prefferable and  experienced kitchen specialist,bringing you the widest choice of quality kitchens supported by the best possible customer service. We believe that nothing beats a striking first impression, other than an intelligent second one. Whatever style of kitchen you go for, you will always find beauty built in. From hideaway storage solutions that make clever use of space,to little details that make a big difference.

    Services
    • Modular kitchen
    • Modular Wardrobe & Residencial Interiors
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    • This award strengthens our positioning as one of the Bangalore's finest Kitchen and wardrobes Manufactures, bringing you the widest choice of quality kitchens and wardrobes supported by the best possible customer service
    • *Receiving the NDTV Profit & Big Research Business and Service Excellence Awards 2012 for ” The Best Interiors Design Company for Residential Projects in South Bangalore” from Krish Srikanth.
    • *Aishwarya Interiors Pvt Ltd awarded Most Promising Brands @ Worlds Brand Summit ,Dubai 2014.
    Address
    # 31, 1st Floor, Above Cafe Coffee Day, Opp. Bangalore Central Mall Bellandur Gate, Marathalli Outer Ring Road, Bangalore
    560103 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9880633131 www.aishwaryainteriors.in

    Reviews

    Smruti ranjan
    Yogesh and team very professional and liked the honesty about the duration of work as I made some changes too..even They have given the cleaning team who are really detail oriented ..all team work…thanks a lot.
    2 months ago
    rituparna mitra
    They don't pick up calls ever, and if you call on their landline number, a lady picks up and says "sir is not there" and takes down your contact number. This happens multiple times and yet nobody ever calls you back. If this is their response even before customer can speak to them, imagine how their services will be. Don't bother with contacting this builder.
    2 months ago
    Rukum Patel
    They don't pick up the call even if you call them n number of times, also I tried to text them multiple times but they don't want to respond . If this is the service they provide even before approaching them I could imagine how good they would be while delivering their services . Not recommended.
    4 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element