We are in the Business of selling dreams.

Exinfra’s mission is “If you can dream it, we can build it.”

Pieces of furniture are not something that we change every day. So, why not buying the most durable ones on the first go.

We are one of the leading contract furniture manufacturing companies that meets the aesthetics and expectations of yours. Our designs meet contemporary art and ergonomics to give you both comfort and functionality. Whether it is prestigious office, luxury home, casual cafe or an upscale restaurant, our team of interior decorators are equally at ease to carry out any type of project from initial planning to final implementation. One of our primary responsibilities as a interior decorator is to focus on all the key elements in your home or office space. create a unique design solution that relates to client’s vision while maintaining a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Whether it’s a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area or hallway in your home; or the bar, restrooms, waiting areas, kitchen and dining areas or office set up in a corporate building, our professionals have unique and innovative design solutions for any type of outfit. We ensure that our design will create a stunning first impression when your guests enter your home for the first time. We will create just the perfect décor and ambiance in your place that will entice your guest to keep coming back.

Our emphasis on budget management and scheduling of all activities ensures smooth and successful completion of all interior design projects exceeding client’s expectations.

We use craftsmen whose work is true to their art forms, working with sustainable materials,and choosing products that are honestly produced and made.

We build long-term trusted relationship to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.