Chen Wa Landscape Pte Ltd
Interior Landscape Designers in Singapore
Reviews (2)
    • Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is staffed with a team of professionals and skilled workers representing many areas of expertise, including landscape design and landscape maintenance team.
    Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is an independent organization and has accumulated considerable experience in multi-discipline landscape works and management.

    Services
    • residential landscape designs
    • hardscape contractors
    • landscape management and design
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    3 Lim Chu Kang Lane 6
    718860 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-65658622 www.chenwa.com.sg

    Reviews

    Jeremy Yap
    Chen Was Landscaping Company has lot of natural plants and flowers for display in office and also building landscaping. Very reasonable price. Should try visiting this place if you need natural plants for your home or office.
    12 months ago
    Patrick Teo Geok Meng
    over 1 year ago
