Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is staffed with a team of professionals and skilled workers representing many areas of expertise, including landscape design and landscape maintenance team.
Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is an independent organization and has accumulated considerable experience in multi-discipline landscape works and management.
- Services
- residential landscape designs
- hardscape contractors
- landscape management and design
- Service areas
- Singapore
- Address
-
3 Lim Chu Kang Lane 6
718860 Singapore
Singapore
+65-65658622 www.chenwa.com.sg