ETHNIC INTERIORS is a professionally managed company which has been in the field of Interior Designing, Architecture, Project Management, and Service Integration for over many years. We provide professional interior design services for commercial as well as residential projects.

Our concept driven design solutions embrace an integrated approach and present authentic stories with the power to transform audiences. We offer a wide range of interior designs & architectural services which include structural glazing, sky tiles, shower cubicles, glass partition, wall cladding, glass brick works and all types of ceiling and co-ordination of the entire project. Our designer work experience includes large corporate offices, hotels, hospitals, resorts, recreational facilities like flats, houses, schools, auditoriums etc. ETHNIC INTERIORS aims to provide its client the best and professional service

which represents a good value for money. With a vision to practice & display the highest degree of professionalism and punctuality, we strive to exceed client’s expectations. We compete with ourselves, instigating continual improvement of standards in self and industry. ETHNIC INTERIORS is essentially a design consultant company, specializing in interior decoration work and implementing various projects it has to its credit numerous industrial and housing projects interior and exterior decoration, which reflect its artistic, touch and accuracy under time-bound schedule. Our cross disciplinary teams of architects, interior designers, brand strategists, culinary specialists and creative thinkers share a passion for great design. With a start-up attitude and many years of experience, ETHNIC INTERIORS is recognized as a leader in concepts, interior designs and brand strategy.