htid
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    htid is dedicated to providing unique and innovative solutions to our clients, planning and design challenges. Firm founded by Mr. Hiren Tank after passing out from M.H. Saboo Siddique Polytechnic, Byculla.

    htid is passionate about providing the highest level of service and creativity. We listen to our clients and in turn, provide proactive thinking and cost effective solutions to their design needs. Since our philosophy is design should be both ways innovative and timeless. We believe in looking at each project with a fresh new perspective.

    Services
    • Design Consultancy
    • Space Planning
    • Turnkey Solution
    • Greenhouse
    • sustainable home
    • Residence interiors
    • modern home decor
    • bespoke furniture
    • best of houzz
    • whitehomes
    • Grey and White
    • monochrome home styling
    • contemporary interiors
    • homedecor
    • Bathroom Design
    Service areas
    Pan India and Mumbai
    Address
    2, 1st floor, Above Samrat jeweler's, Shubhlaxmi shopping center, Rani sati Road, Malad East
    400097 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8828346464 www.htid.in

    Reviews

    AMAR SHAH
    I have done designing with HTID team for my Flat. The involvement and the design were outstanding.
    over 3 years ago
