htid is dedicated to providing unique and innovative solutions to our clients, planning and design challenges. Firm founded by Mr. Hiren Tank after passing out from M.H. Saboo Siddique Polytechnic, Byculla.

htid is passionate about providing the highest level of service and creativity. We listen to our clients and in turn, provide proactive thinking and cost effective solutions to their design needs. Since our philosophy is design should be both ways innovative and timeless. We believe in looking at each project with a fresh new perspective.