Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
29Design Studio
Architects in Surat
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bedroom interior Design of a 3bhk residential apartment in Vesu, Surat, 29Design Studio 29Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom interior Design of a 3bhk residential apartment in Vesu, Surat, 29Design Studio 29Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom interior Design of a 3bhk residential apartment in Vesu, Surat, 29Design Studio 29Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Bedroom interior Design of a 3bhk residential apartment in Vesu, Surat

    At 29Design Studio, We design on a philosophy of “no rules”. Each home, building or a space we design is a unique as the people it serves. As we understand that the most important element in the design is the People that use them, We champion a collaborative approach to design that allows customers to develop and hone their own style and taste.

    We serve in major cities of Gujarat such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Baroda. We are just a call away to help you with the Best design for your home interior, Office Interior, Cafe interior, restaurant, Hotel, lounges etc.

    Phone: +91 8140700029
    Email: hello@29design.in

    Services
    • home interior
    • Office Interior
    • Cafe interior
    • restaurant interior
    • Hotel interior
    • lounges interior
    Service areas
    • Surat
    • Ahmedabad
    • Baroda
    • Gandhinagar
    Address
    10th Floor, Titaanium Business, Bhimrad Road, Surat, Gujarat 395017
    395017 Surat
    India
    +91-8140700029 www.29design.in

    Reviews

    NIMESH M. PANDYA
    Best Interior designer and space planner in Surat. I definitely recommend them to people who are looking for an Interior designer for their home and office.
    almost 4 years ago
    Albert Murmu
    The service, designs and planning were top notch. I had a great experience,
    over 3 years ago
    Aayush Jain
    Good quality, punctual and courteous service provider. Interior designing at it's best!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element