SQUINCH ARCHITECTS
Architects in Kozhikode
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Azda Holdings | Cochin,India
    Azda Holdings | Cochin,India
    TRITVAM | Cochin, India
    TRITVAM | Cochin, India
    TRITVAM | Cochin, India
    TRITVAM | Cochin, India

    Squinch Architects, is a boutique architecture firm that is committed to excellence in custom architecture and design.We also understand every client has unique needs associated with their construction and architectural projects. For this reason we specifically tailor our services to best serve the client, while bringing the full range of our experience to the project.

    Our Service Include : conceptual and schematic design, design development and construction documentation, assisting with contractor bidding.

    Services
    architecture & Interior consulting
    Service areas
    World Wide
    Address
    2nd Floor, V.H Crown, Chevayur Calicut, India
    673017 Kozhikode
    India
    +91-9048806933

    nihas seethi
    4 months ago
    Hassan Hassankoya
    8 months ago
    Bhagath Singh
    about 1 year ago
