Squinch Architects, is a boutique architecture firm that is committed to excellence in custom architecture and design.We also understand every client has unique needs associated with their construction and architectural projects. For this reason we specifically tailor our services to best serve the client, while bringing the full range of our experience to the project.
Our Service Include : conceptual and schematic design, design development and construction documentation, assisting with contractor bidding.
- Services
- architecture & Interior consulting
- Service areas
- World Wide
- Address
-
2nd Floor, V.H Crown, Chevayur Calicut, India
673017 Kozhikode
India
+91-9048806933