very goodjob . they given Home renovation . thanxs
Had the worst kind of experience.
Consulted them for bathroom renovations. The person in charge was all goody good during the initial talks. But when the work started his behavior changed and was very RUDE. No respect towards the customer. Didn't follow the time line that he himself set...upon asking he says I didn't know how I set that time line.
Overall a very bad experience and would never consult them again nor recommend them to someone.
Hey it's work beautiful and good. Cool guy quality and Brand refer . 2 Bhk remodeling good.