Inkurali Services
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (5)
    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architectural Designing
    • Turnkey Solution
    • Project Planning
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    11- 98 Adharsh nagar , Serilingampally
    500019 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-8919952294

    Reviews

    Balu Balu Bhanu
    very goodjob . they given Home renovation . thanxs
    over 3 years ago
    Soumya P
    Had the worst kind of experience. Consulted them for bathroom renovations. The person in charge was all goody good during the initial talks. But when the work started his behavior changed and was very RUDE. No respect towards the customer. Didn't follow the time line that he himself set...upon asking he says I didn't know how I set that time line. Overall a very bad experience and would never consult them again nor recommend them to someone.
    over 3 years ago
    Chennaiah K
    Hey it's work beautiful and good. Cool guy quality and Brand refer . 2 Bhk remodeling good.
    almost 3 years ago
