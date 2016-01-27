KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY is a company which work to fulfill your expectation for your dream home. As we have expertise team with all the futuristic concepts which can make your standard of living high. The amazing concepts, customer satisfaction, minimum expenses and high standard of living is the motive of the company.
- Services
- Interior Designing with Civil
- furniture
- Electrical
- P.o.p and Plumbing
- Service areas
- residential
- Commercial
- Bungalow
- penthouse
- Schools
- Hospitals and many more
- MUMBAI
- Address
-
401209 Mumbai
India
+91-8097926068 www.kanakiainterior.wixsite.com/home