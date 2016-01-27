Your browser is out-of-date.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Projects

    • Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style windows & doors
    Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style living room
    Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style living room
    Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat
    Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
    Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
    Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
    Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.
    Proposed Interior For Residence of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style living room
    Proposed Interior For Residence of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style walls & floors
    Proposed Interior For Residence of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style windows & doors
    Proposed Interior For Residence of 3BHK Flat

    KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY is a company which work to fulfill your expectation for your dream home. As we have expertise team with all the futuristic concepts which can make your standard of living high. The amazing concepts, customer satisfaction, minimum expenses and high standard of living is the motive of the company.

    Services
    • Interior Designing with Civil
    • furniture
    • Electrical
    • P.o.p and Plumbing
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Bungalow
    • penthouse
    • Schools
    • Hospitals and many more
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    401209 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8097926068 www.kanakiainterior.wixsite.com/home
