Studio Ezube
Interior Architects in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Residence- Mr. Harpreet Singh
    Residence- Mr. Wadhwa
    Residence Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Abu Dhabi Apartment
    Residence Mr. Hardeep
    Skyhouse Noida
    Founded in 2013, built on the foundation of creativity, innovation and unmatched services, Studio Ezube is one of the finest and growing Architecture and Interior Designing company in Delhi and NCR.

    Our passion for Art and Design led to the development of an innovative Architecture & Interior Design Studio that is equipped to handle Residential, Commercial and Industrial projects of all sizes.

    With a successful delivery of over 150 projects across all verticals, Studio Ezube is proud to have extended its visibility not only in the region, but also across the country and the globe.

    Services
    • Architects
    • Interior Designers
    • Furniture designers
    • Interior Stylists
    Service areas
    • Delhi NCR
    • Pan India
    • Overseas
    • Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Company awards
    Global Lifestyle Awards 2015—Ar. Kanika Pahwa was Awarded the best Residential and Hospitality Interior Designer in Delhi-NCR.
    Address
    A-49 (second floor),
    201301 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9818896313 www.studioezube.com
