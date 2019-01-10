Founded in 2013, built on the foundation of creativity, innovation and unmatched services, Studio Ezube is one of the finest and growing Architecture and Interior Designing company in Delhi and NCR.

Our passion for Art and Design led to the development of an innovative Architecture & Interior Design Studio that is equipped to handle Residential, Commercial and Industrial projects of all sizes.

With a successful delivery of over 150 projects across all verticals, Studio Ezube is proud to have extended its visibility not only in the region, but also across the country and the globe.