Haps Interior is different from other luxury design companies. Equipped with a profound understanding of the unique challenges of luxury design within Pune, Maharashtra, we strive to meet them with the unparalleled knowledge and skills of a multi-talented team of professionals.Our company has become one of the region’s most respected firms, Several of industry experience. We have helped create environments that inspire and impact users by providing the local industry with our extensive practical knowledge, be it for retail, hospitality and commercial spaces, or residential and living spaces

We have some of the best interior designers in Pune to help curate well-planned and beautifully detailed spaces for you – be it residential or commercial. Our expertise and thoughtful approach to design has given us an edge in the industry and enabled us to design environments that are unique in every sense. Every space we have worked on over the years has been designed in harmony with the ever-changing lifestyles and cultures around the world

Our top interior designers understand what distinguishes a successful modern interior design and thus work with elements that give your space a minimalistic, yet inviting feel. Our portfolio will give you an insight into how we work with furniture and accents in an elegantly understated way. With all our design endeavors, we also ensure to balance style with the economy and carefully curate spaces that are a true interpretation of our clients’ ideas and vision.

Haps Interior Pune Based Interior Solution Company. A versatile designer has been long in this business of creating interiors. With more than Several years of work experience, he combines a unique sense of style with excellent knowledge of design to create thoughtful, interior solutions. He has delved into many disciplines of design, his desire to create space that is perfect & detailed.

Recognized to bring a classic sensibility to his designs, we try to find inspiration for our clients by understanding, clarifying their ambition and vision as well as striving for perfection. Haps interior instills his team with the confidence to be fearless while designing a space. Our specialties are confident space planning, intricate detailing & bold sense of colors.





OUR TEAM

At Haps Interior, our team has a strong passion for designing and creativity. our talented and experienced designers work closely with each client to develop their individual aesthetic.Every member of our works in harmony to ensure project succeed

WE CARE

Our interior designers in Pune, Maharashtra Collaborate with you to get a clear understanding of your needs and requirements for space, allowing them to produce a comprehensive &detailed plan that gives you an overview of the costs and time frame for sound decisionmaking

WE DELIVER

The best decisions are a result of the most thorough and meticulous planning. As such, our luxury interior design company in Pune Maharashtra uses physical models and mock-ups to examine the context of space and deliver an innovative solution to better serve your company

WE RE-CREATIVE

As one of the best interior design companies in Pune, Maharashtra, we have mastered the perfect combination of light to create an unforgettably luxurious experience for everyone utilizing the space.