PAIGE INTERIORS
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (4)
    Paige Interiors is the design team of Krishangi Saikia, Dileep and  Kannishka Umachandran, graduates from the top design school in India. With over 5 years of experience, we have been providing clients with sophisticated interior design solutions to suit their spaces. They work closely with clients to create unique, personal interiors which are comfortable, livable and sensitive to their lives and personalities.

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • Turnkey Projects
    • Consultation
    • Interior contractors
    • Modular kitchen and more
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Amaravathi
    • Chandigarh
    • Colombo
    Address
    587, Rd Number 32, Aditya Enclave, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills,
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-8284852939 www.paigeinteriors.in

    Reviews

    Akhil Rapalli
    They will first take up projects and will not respond, don't provide designs, respond for calls and ask money and left the project of my brother in laws in middle and they are facing huge problems and spend more money then planned. They are fraud especially Dileep guy always keeps his phone busy or switchoff and off the limits doesn't respond to any of the queries and their keeps on asking money and blackmail like I will leave in middle all the things we are faced practically Lastly never ever approach them for any of the works they are cheaters and frauds
    5 months ago
    Rakesh Gogineni
    They took money and later left work in middle.. Now as its left jn middle other carpenters ask for more amount. Hitech Rob bers
    7 months ago
    Akhil Rapalli
    10 months ago
