Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Neuway Innovations Private Limited
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Neuway, you can get the best interior designers and decorators in Bangalore team and website development for interior projects at the affordable price. We are always committed to provide high quality interior designing services and support as per customers’ requirement.

    Our Services: 

    Software Development

    Web Design & Development

    Interior Design

    Services
    • ​Software Development
    • Web Design & Development
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No 6, 3rd Floor, Jayswal Center, 10th B Cross, KHB Main Road, Kanakanagar,
    560032 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8043717811 www.neuwayinnovations.com

    Reviews

    Asha Dhanu
    The worst company I have never worked,They never know how to treat employees.
    about 1 year ago
    Nagarjuntej Nagaraja
    The Worst Company I have never seen don't Join this Company this company has not payed salary to employees.if you join this company your career will be End. 1-They company will never pay salary to the employees 2-if you join to this company, you will be late at 2-3 min for office they Will deduct one day salary. 3-The company will never pay salary but they will have strict standards Example- 1.inside the company shoes and slippers are not allowed. 2- lunch time only-20min if you exceed launch time they will deduct salary. 4-They Don't have Dare to accept projects If they accept that project will be end at zero. 5-If they won't have funds they Never pay salary for you next 2months. 6-The company will target only female employees. 7-They don't respect females. 8-No one Will work more than one month in this company. 9-if they are offering 20k you will get only 15k because they will deduct salary for 2-3min late for office. 10-if you ask for your salary they will answer we don't have funds we will give next month,but next month also you will never get paid.
    about 1 year ago
    Satish Markunda
    The Worst Company I have never seen don't Join this Company this company has not payed salary to employees.if you join this company your career will be End. 1-They company will never pay salary to the employees 2-if you join to this company, you will be late at 2-3 min for office they Will deduct one day salary. 3-The company will never pay salary but they will have strict standards Example- 1.inside the company shoes and slippers are not allowed. 2- lunch time only-20min if you exceed launch time they will deduct salary. 4-They Don't have Dare to accept projects If they accept that project will be end at zero. 5-If they won't have funds they Never pay salary for you next 2months. 6-The company will target only female employees. 7-They don't respect females. 8-No one Will work more than one month in this company. 9-if they are offering 20k you will get only 15k because they will deduct salary for 2-3min late for office. 10-if you ask for your salary they will answer we don't have funds we will give next month,but next month also you will never get paid.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element