SAYANTAN MAITRA BOKA

Curator, Scenographer and Collaborative artist

Born in Kolkata, an architect by qualification, and a career in art by choice. He is a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi .

As a scenographer, he has produced and designed several museum shows of international stature which led him to explore as a visual artist who does site specific interventions with LAYOUT Collective.

He is the Chief Coordinator of NGO , Shelter Promotion Council (India) through which he has curated and produced public art festivals in Sikkim , Nagaland and Meghalaya as the first of its kind which comprised a melange of new media art and contemporary art addressing issues of sociopolitical and environmental nature.

He is incorporating contemporary art in architecture and design.