Lake City Planners &amp; Engineers
Architects in Kolkata
Reviews (5)
    SAYANTAN MAITRA BOKA

    Curator, Scenographer and Collaborative artist

    Born in Kolkata, an architect by qualification, and a career in art by choice. He is a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi . 

    As a scenographer, he has produced and designed several museum shows of international stature which led him to explore as a visual artist who does site specific interventions with LAYOUT Collective.

    He is the Chief Coordinator of NGO , Shelter Promotion Council (India) through which he has curated and produced public art festivals in Sikkim ,  Nagaland and Meghalaya as the first of its kind which comprised a melange of new media art and contemporary art addressing issues of sociopolitical and environmental nature.

    He is incorporating contemporary art in architecture and design.

    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape Architecture
    • Scenography
    • Public Art
    • Consulting
    • Valuation
    • Curation
    • Specialization in Architecture- Interior Design -Urban Planning -Landscape Architecture— Scenography-Public Art-Consulting-Valuation-Curation
    • KOLKATA
    India Foundation for the Arts Fellowship 2017-18
    CF331 , SECTOR 1 , SALT LAKE CITY
    700064 Kolkata
    India
    +91-6290920251 www.lakecityplanners.com

