SAYANTAN MAITRA BOKA
Curator, Scenographer and Collaborative artist
Born in Kolkata, an architect by qualification, and a career in art by choice. He is a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi .
As a scenographer, he has produced and designed several museum shows of international stature which led him to explore as a visual artist who does site specific interventions with LAYOUT Collective.
He is the Chief Coordinator of NGO , Shelter Promotion Council (India) through which he has curated and produced public art festivals in Sikkim , Nagaland and Meghalaya as the first of its kind which comprised a melange of new media art and contemporary art addressing issues of sociopolitical and environmental nature.
He is incorporating contemporary art in architecture and design.
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Landscape Architecture
- Scenography
- Public Art
- Consulting
- Valuation
- Curation
- Specialization in Architecture- Interior Design -Urban Planning -Landscape Architecture— Scenography-Public Art-Consulting-Valuation-Curation
- KOLKATA
- Company awards
- India Foundation for the Arts Fellowship 2017-18
-
CF331 , SECTOR 1 , SALT LAKE CITY
700064 Kolkata
India
+91-6290920251 www.lakecityplanners.com