Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Meraki Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in 121006
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Meraki Designers, Meraki Designers Meraki Designers BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Meraki Designers, Meraki Designers Meraki Designers BathroomDecoration
    Meraki Designers, Meraki Designers Meraki Designers Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +14
    Meraki Designers

    Meraki Designers is leading interior design firm in Faridabad, Delhi NCR. At Meraki Designers we provides 100% Clients satisfaction with in time and budget. We gives you many solutions of interior designing with different color schemes, flooring options as well as wall textures and more.

    Services
    • Interior design services
    • Home Interior Designing
    • Office Interior Designs
    • Residential Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Faridabad
    • Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • India
    • 121006
    Address
    734, Sector – 7/C
    Faridabad 121006
    India
    +91-9643366511 www.merakidesigners.in
    Legal disclosure

    At Meraki Designers we provides 100% Clients satisfaction with in time and budget. We gives you many solutions of interior designing with different color schemes, flooring options as well as wall textures and more.

    Reviews

    dharmveer Hindu
    Awesome 👍
    5 months ago
    Narayan Mishra
    Ankita and her team are THE best! They are in a process of making a kitchen that I did not like into our Dream home. After only 1 meeting with Ankita I knew that she understood my needs and made me comfortable enough that I trusted her to take upon the task while I was busy with other work. Ankita is exceptionally professional and was available at all times and responded promptly and kept me up to date on my kitchen design. Ankita made sure the kitchen design was done BEFORE the given time while making sure the quality of work was without fault. I am so happy with Ankita's work, professional behaviour and knowledge that I would recommend her without any reservations to anyone who wants a trustworthy team with impeccable taste and positive attitude who will work WITH you to create the perfect home
    10 months ago
    Dr. C Santhosh
    I loved every minute of working with the team in meraki designers and the results were amazing. They are very responsive and easy to work with. They bring a harmony among space, decor and our needs. They give multiple design options which bridge the esthetics and practical aspects. Overall a great experience. If you are thinking of designing your place, Meraki designers is the way to go.
    10 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element