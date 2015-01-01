i17 Design Studio is one of Kerala’s finest boutique interior design and home décor businesses; one that exists to challenge design enthusiasts of all skill levels and abilities, to live better through good design and accessible and fun home fashions.We delivers high-end Interiors, furniture, paint, window & wall coverings and fabrics that are creative, innovative, bold and affordable. We shows customers that good design is not exclusive to urban centres and doesn’t need to be over-priced or over-the-top.i17 Design Studio is an award-winning interior decorating and design firm based in Kannur, dedicated to creating uniquely personal interiors for your home. Our mandate is to ensure comfort and function as well as style are brought into every residential design so that our clients' homes are practical as well as beautiful. We work in collaboration, incorporating our clients' likes and dislikes, in a stress-free process. Our team of highly skilled contractors, workrooms and suppliers ensure our designs are well-executed to meet our clients' standards.Whether you need help with renovations, interior decorating or simply choosing the right colours, we have the experience and expertise to meet your needs. Please browse our site or contact us directly to learn more about what we do and how we can help transform your home.