i17 Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kannur
Reviews (9)
Projects

    Kannur Bedroom, i17 Design Studio
    Kannur Bedroom, i17 Design Studio i17 Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Kannur Bedroom

    i17 Design Studio is one of Kerala’s finest boutique interior design and home décor businesses; one that exists to challenge design enthusiasts of all skill levels and abilities, to live better through good design and accessible and fun home fashions.We delivers high-end Interiors, furniture, paint, window & wall coverings and fabrics that are creative, innovative, bold and affordable. We shows customers that good design is not exclusive to urban centres and doesn’t need to be over-priced or over-the-top.i17 Design Studio is an award-winning interior decorating and design firm based in Kannur, dedicated to creating uniquely personal interiors for your home. Our mandate is to ensure comfort and function as well as style are brought into every residential design so that our clients' homes are practical as well as beautiful. We work in collaboration, incorporating our clients' likes and dislikes, in a stress-free process. Our team of highly skilled contractors, workrooms and suppliers ensure our designs are well-executed to meet our clients' standards.Whether you need help with renovations, interior decorating or simply choosing the right colours, we have the experience and expertise to meet your needs. Please browse our site or contact us directly to learn more about what we do and how we can help transform your home.

    Services
    • Home Interior Design
    • Office Interior Design
    Service areas
    Kannur and Kerala
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designing Company in Kerala 2015
    Address
    Near Caltex, Kannur Town, Kannur, Kerala
    670002 Kannur
    India
    +91-7012508851 i17.in

    Reviews

    Iqbal Mohammed
    I decided to go with i17 after seeing their work in my friend’s apartment and they have not disappointed me. I requested them to finish the project well before the agreed timelines and I am grateful to i17 for delivering the project in such timelines. My designer was Mr. Arjun and he helped me in finalising the materials, color combinations, along with designing the kitchen and cupboards. Nabeel was the project manager during installation phase and he ensured smooth progress till handover. Everyone involved were really well behaved and professional. All the best to all of them in their future projects.
    about 1 year ago
    Ajmal Kp
    I had a great experience with i17 design studio recently for interior work of my home. Quality of work, customisation, personalisation and professionalism makes i17 a great choice. Special mention to our project manager Binshaz - very professional and accommodating and really knows what he is doing. Even during lockdown when he was working remotely he was super responsive and went the extra mile to make sure the the work got done with superior quality and within a reasonable time. Also, our site supervisor did a great job of managing so many vendors and workers. Thanks to him we were able to do the house warming on time - he went out of the way to make sure the house was ready for the housewarming. Finally our designer Arjun who is extremely talented and designed the house in a way so it reflects our personalities. Vibrant yet not so loud colours, maximum storage, sleek designs - he pretty much got everything that we wanted right. The nursery design he showed us literally sealed the deal for us :) Overall it was a great team and I highly recommend them.
    about 1 year ago
    mohammed ovaiz
    I had a wonderful experience with i17 design studio,they were professional at work,they almost met our expectations in terms of quality and money. i17 Interiors did on time delivery of the project,they looked into all our concerns and changed the designs and colours as per our needs,they were very cooperative. Hoping i17 will give us the same support and services after job completion.Thanks to the whole team and special thanks to the designer Mr.Arjun and supervisor Mr.Binshaz.
    about 1 year ago
