FFStudio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Black and gold Console Table, FFStudio FFStudio Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Solid Wood Black
    Black and gold Console Table

    FFStudio is a furniture studio based in Bangalore and Ahmedabad which designs sculptured furniture with a vision to beautify your home and give it an identity. Our aim is to design furniture that is colourful, vibrant as well as balanced and pragmatic, for it to be prevalent pervasively and timelessly. The art work of furniture, aims to be utilizable and statuette to identify the space. Every furniture is hand painted and features a prominent relief that subtly transforms the piece into a sculpture giving it an individual flavour, which is an amalgamation of elegance, subtleness, grandiosity and sophistication.  

    Services
    • Interior desiging
    • Turenkey Solution
    • Project Mangemernt
    • Funiture Designing
    • Furniture Painting
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Ahmedabad
    Address
    H804, HM Tambourine, JP Nagar 6th phase
    580078 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9427508859
