FFStudio is a furniture studio based in Bangalore and Ahmedabad which designs sculptured furniture with a vision to beautify your home and give it an identity. Our aim is to design furniture that is colourful, vibrant as well as balanced and pragmatic, for it to be prevalent pervasively and timelessly. The art work of furniture, aims to be utilizable and statuette to identify the space. Every furniture is hand painted and features a prominent relief that subtly transforms the piece into a sculpture giving it an individual flavour, which is an amalgamation of elegance, subtleness, grandiosity and sophistication.