Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Style My Space
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Style My Space
    Style My Space
    Style My Space
    +82
    Click to complete

    Style my space Modular Kitchen have young and powerful team in chennai. we gives you a different ideas of Interiors and Exterior on New arrivals and various budgets of specification. We offer free design and deliver a modular kitchen & interior in Chennai. Beautiful Home Interiors Delivered in 30 Days Or we pay rent. We Design Your Dream Home.
    Get Free quote and Designs for modular kitchen as your taste and budget. 

    1. Affordable Price 

    2. Free Measurement 

    3. Free Quote 

    4. Free 3D Designs 

    5. Free Hob or Chimney 

    6. 45-Day Installation Guarantee 

    7. Ten-Year Warranty 

    8. Own Factory

    Book an Appointment : 

    Ragul:  +91 7299061699 

    prabakar: +91 9962998699

    Address : 41/23A, First Floor, Gandhi Road, Alwarthirunagar, Chennai- 87. 

    Office  : 04448552017 

    Mail    : info@stylemyyspace.com , stylemyyspace@gmail.com 

    Website : www.stylemyyspace.com/modular-kitchen/

    Services
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Semi Modular Kitchen
    • Study Tables
    • Crockery Units
    • Bedroom Wardrobes
    • Wardrobes & Storage Units
    • Loft Covering
    • Living Room TV unit
    • Entertainment Units
    • Commercial Interiors
    • office Interior
    • Modular Cabin
    • Modular Partition
    • Glass & Wooden Partition
    • Aluminum Door And Windows & Partition
    • False Ceiling
    • Paintings & Wallpapers
    • All Kind of Painting Interior & Exterior
    • Show all 18 services
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    • Porur
    • Valasaravakkam
    • KKnagar
    • Solinganallur
    • OMR
    • All Tamil Nadu
    Address
    41/23A, First Floor, Gandhi Road,
    600087 Chennai
    India
    +91-9962998699 stylemyyspace.com

    Reviews

    Siva Shankar
    One of the worst ever, don't ever go to them for interiors. Lack of professionalism and just get money with poor maintainance
    5 months ago
    Thynes Priscy
    They never met what they promise….. finish is poor. They never bother to respond even when we call them multiple times. Don’t waste your money on these ppl who set high expectation but never render the required service… 5% of the work is still incomplete… but got the full amount… poor customer’s who trust them… of course no completions certificate or warranty handed over…
    6 months ago
    Deepesh Paldano
    Quality of work is good, supervisor was present in the sight for clarifications most of the time. Material used are as per signed contract and good quality. After 3 months of handover a team came for inspection/minor fixes as per agreement. All money received are invoiced and bill copy provided. Since work was done during lock down i am satisfied with the timeline also.
    9 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element