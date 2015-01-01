Hello Dear

Being into stone business you always have to have new series of products/designs in this competitive industry. Ansh Art founded to provide unique means of access to resources of India.

We take primary responsibility for identifying and developing key suppliers and aim to satisfy periodic procurement and sourcing requirements of our clients.. Our team supports each and every client from the basic level till the goods are delivered(eg providing drawings)on any type of product in stone industry, our product group includes marble, travertine, granite, limestone and mainly sandstone products ,tumbled stones that can be processed following all standard and/or custom sizes with any finish desired.We can carve and inlay/overlay any designs also we can work on CNC Machine, Water jet and other modern technology with a combination of traditional craftsman to give you the best which can match your requirement and can add appreciation to your architectural workand style with the main objective of customer satisfaction by giving them the best product with the best span of time. We have got a wide variety of Bathroom Accessories, interiors ,garden elements, Architectural elements ,Table Tops, carving in any stone and semi precious stones like MOTHER OF PEARL, Tiger eye, Lapis, Sodolite products and tiles/slabs of all stones. We have also gain expertise in screen work ( STONE JALIS & MDF JALIS ), Mosaic work, inlay and overlay work, Murals sinks, bath tubs, carving border , Screens, Columns, Fireplaces ,Balusters, pillars , Architectural elements, Bathroom accessories and all stone products, Tiles which can enhance your home or commercial designs . We also deal in semi precious stones and its products and all stone handicrafts from all range and other types of stones products ,slabs/Tables , tiles etc. We have a well-established track record and our services have always met with great customer satisfaction and on the time. We have gain expertise in customization so can design or carve stone according to your requirement to give you the best and unique design. We also offer great service at a very competent price and have never been known to compromise on the quality of our service. I am confident that the firm has made a wise choice and you will perform well in your new line of duty We really appreciate your feedback regarding our products We look forward to a fruitful working relationship in Future