Wooddekor
Furniture & Accessories in Jaipur
Reviews (8)
    • Dining Room Chairs, Wooddekor Wooddekor Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Brown
    Dining Room Chairs

    Wanna buy home furniture online at best prices? Browse wooddekor online furniture store and explore our stylish and amazing collection of solid wood furniture products anywhere around the world.

    Wood Dekor is a wooden furniture manufacturer in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. We have a wooden furniture showroom in Sodala, Jaipur and we also have an online store. We accept bulk orders of wooden furniture products and offer huge discounts.   

    We provide wooden furniture wide categories:   

    Living Room: 1) Sofa's & Chairs 2) Coffee Tables 3) TV & Media Unit 

    Dining Room:1) Dinning Tables 2) Dining Tables sets 

    Bed Room:1) Beds 2) Bed Side Tables 3)Chairs & Drawers 

    Study Room 1) Study & Laptop Tables 2)Study Chairs 3) Bookshelves 

    Bar 1) Bar Cabinets 2) Bar Tables 3)Bar Chairs & Stools 

    Decor:1) Photo Frames 2) Wall Racks & Hangers 3) Tray 4) Candle holders 5) Decor Accents   

    Collections:1) Mangue Collection 2) Heri Collection 3) Petch Collection 4) Rang Collection

    Services
    • Wooden Furniture Manufacturer
    • Supplier & Retailer. We also accept custom wood furniture orders.
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Jaipur
    Address
    Opposite—Metro Piller No. 97, B.S Tower, Near Reliance Fresh, New Sanganer Road, Sodala, Jaipur – 302019 Rajasthan, INDIA.
    302019 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9983230101 www.wooddekor.com

    Reviews

    Vagisha Sharma
    Nice showroom with good furniture.
    over 1 year ago
    Annsh Singh
    The products here are of good quality. I am very satisfied with the browsing experience. Their delivery and installation is excellent. Go for it.
    9 months ago
    rajendra godara
    Good collection and reasonable prices , well maintained
    11 months ago
