Galia Interiors
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    ABOUT

    Galia Interiors is an interior designing & consultancy Firm founded by Interior Designer Samir Galia. Since 2004. We cater to various clients, their taste & requirement. We have a team of skilled, expert & experienced designers & supervisors. We have accomplished various interior projects successfully of various requirement, budget, sizes & specification in Mumbai & out of Mumbai with our expert design solutions & team work. 

    WORK TRANSITION From Compact Residences to Lavish Apartments/ Celebrity Homes. From Small Offices to Corporate Offices. From Private Spaces To Public Spaces Like School, College, Hospital, Hotel, etc. From General Interiors to Specialized Interiors like: Boutique, Jewelry Showroom, Lounges, Night Clubs.

    AIM - We aim towards becoming an elite brand in interior designing & consultancy in India & abroad by offering our best services to all our clients with better interior spaces. We want to represent India in the world of interiors to the world.

    WE BELIEVE

    - In total dedication towards our projects.

    - Every project is as important as per its scale.

    - Design is in the details.

    - Constant upgrading with the latest trends.

    - Every inch is precious.

    - In achieving Perfection as much as possible.

    DESIGN STYLE

    - Modern Contemporary

    - Straight Line

    - Minimalist

    - Eclectic

    - Simple & Elegant

    Services
    Space planing & designing & execution & project management with turn key work of entire project.
    Service areas
    india. and mumbai
    Address
    gala no.3- new manubhuvan coop. hsg. soc. ltd.,bhagatsingh road, vile parle (w)
    400056 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819717713
