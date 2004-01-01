ABOUT

Galia Interiors is an interior designing & consultancy Firm founded by Interior Designer Samir Galia. Since 2004. We cater to various clients, their taste & requirement. We have a team of skilled, expert & experienced designers & supervisors. We have accomplished various interior projects successfully of various requirement, budget, sizes & specification in Mumbai & out of Mumbai with our expert design solutions & team work.

WORK TRANSITION From Compact Residences to Lavish Apartments/ Celebrity Homes. From Small Offices to Corporate Offices. From Private Spaces To Public Spaces Like School, College, Hospital, Hotel, etc. From General Interiors to Specialized Interiors like: Boutique, Jewelry Showroom, Lounges, Night Clubs.

AIM - We aim towards becoming an elite brand in interior designing & consultancy in India & abroad by offering our best services to all our clients with better interior spaces. We want to represent India in the world of interiors to the world.

WE BELIEVE

- In total dedication towards our projects.

- Every project is as important as per its scale.

- Design is in the details.

- Constant upgrading with the latest trends.

- Every inch is precious.

- In achieving Perfection as much as possible.

DESIGN STYLE

- Modern Contemporary

- Straight Line

- Minimalist

- Eclectic

- Simple & Elegant