ABOUT
Galia Interiors is an interior designing & consultancy Firm founded by Interior Designer Samir Galia. Since 2004. We cater to various clients, their taste & requirement. We have a team of skilled, expert & experienced designers & supervisors. We have accomplished various interior projects successfully of various requirement, budget, sizes & specification in Mumbai & out of Mumbai with our expert design solutions & team work.
WORK TRANSITION From Compact Residences to Lavish Apartments/ Celebrity Homes. From Small Offices to Corporate Offices. From Private Spaces To Public Spaces Like School, College, Hospital, Hotel, etc. From General Interiors to Specialized Interiors like: Boutique, Jewelry Showroom, Lounges, Night Clubs.
AIM - We aim towards becoming an elite brand in interior designing & consultancy in India & abroad by offering our best services to all our clients with better interior spaces. We want to represent India in the world of interiors to the world.
WE BELIEVE
- In total dedication towards our projects.
- Every project is as important as per its scale.
- Design is in the details.
- Constant upgrading with the latest trends.
- Every inch is precious.
- In achieving Perfection as much as possible.
DESIGN STYLE
- Modern Contemporary
- Straight Line
- Minimalist
- Eclectic
- Simple & Elegant
- Services
- Space planing & designing & execution & project management with turn key work of entire project.
- Service areas
- india. and mumbai
- Address
-
gala no.3- new manubhuvan coop. hsg. soc. ltd.,bhagatsingh road, vile parle (w)
400056 Mumbai
India
+91-9819717713