Joby Joseph—Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (9)
    Joby Joseph is an award winning interior designer in Bangalore offering comprehensive interior design services for both commercial and residential customers. We specialize in both modern and ethnic interiors. Visit: www.jjinteriordesigns.com

    Services
    • Luxury Interior Design
    • Home Interior Design
    • Office Interior Design
    • Spa Interior Design
    • Salon Interior Design
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Bangalore
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designer Bangalore Award
    Address
    Carmel Complex, Hennur Main Road
    560077 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9986913147 www.jjinteriordesigns.com

    Reviews

    Javid Syed
    It was a pleasure to work with Joby....A real professional and a creative person.....One of the most innovative designer and creativity at its best !!
    2 months ago
    pankaj udasi
    Why two' stars cz he refused to give quotation, he asked me first visit my website then talk to me, it's sounds like am very small guy he won't talk to small clients. It seems Not interested to take consignment.
    12 months ago
    paul victor
    This review is based on my sole experience: Someone had suggested Joby to me, and after going through the work ( personally seen the work ) he's done I was looking forward to work with him. He seems to be a good guy, but his approach to a customer is why I didn't go ahead with him. I would rate him only 2 stars because, he refused to give a quotation. I tried to explain, that I would need to arrange funds and accordingly would like to know the amount, he denied that request, by saying without designing he cannot tell how much it would cost. ( FOR DESIGNING HE REQUESTED THAT WE PAY RS. 50000) Secondly I had asked him if my dad prepares a preliminary design, then would it be possible to get a quote ? To my surprise he denied that as well, his reason was, " I would not do justice to the work I'm doing if i give a quote like that,I personally need to design to give a quote ". Guys, there are other equally good people out there, when rest of them can give a quote , why can't he? He might be a good interiors guy to go to, but I didn't like his approach. What if I give him my 50,000 and for some reason, I don't like his quote because of some bizarre pricing, then I would be losing my entire 50,000. This is why I didn't go ahead with him .
    about 3 years ago
