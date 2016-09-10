TULIKA DESIGN STUDIO works with a flair for innovative interior design. To date our projects include homes, offices, showrooms and even clinics. To us every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget constraints. We believe in creating the final product that reflects your individual style, refining your ideas and suggestions with our experience and aesthetic sense to create custom-made spaces to fit your need and appeal. From one-to-one conversations to get your ideas onto paper to executing them using the latest trends, techniques and materials with the help of an experienced team of contractors and laborers that will get the project done on time and budget, you can count on US to deliver