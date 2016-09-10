Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tulika Design Studio
Interior Architects in Bharuch, Gujarat, India
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hardik Patel's Apartment, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Hardik Patel's Apartment, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
    Hardik Patel's Apartment, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
    +7
    Hardik Patel's Apartment
    Choksi's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Small bedroom
    Choksi's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist bathroom
    Choksi's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
    +1
    Choksi's Residence
    Memon's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Memon's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Memon's Residence, Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Minimalist living room
    +4
    Memon's Residence
    Bharadia House , Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
    Bharadia House , Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Modern living room
    Bharadia House , Tulika Design Studio Tulika Design Studio Modern dining room
    Bharadia House

    TULIKA DESIGN STUDIO works with a flair for innovative interior design. To date our projects include homes, offices, showrooms and even clinics. To us every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget constraints. We believe in creating the final product that reflects your individual style, refining your ideas and suggestions with our experience and aesthetic sense to create custom-made spaces to fit your need and appeal. From one-to-one conversations to get your ideas onto paper to executing them using the latest trends, techniques and materials with the help of an experienced team of contractors and laborers that will get the project done on time and budget, you can count on US to deliver

    Services
    • Residence Architecture
    • Residence Interiors
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Office Interiors
    Service areas
    • Bharuch
    • Ankleshwar
    • Surat
    • Vadodara
    • Nagpur
    • Mumbai
    • Gujarat
    • India
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    4, Rangoli Shopping Centre, Besides Big Bazzar, Station Road
    392001 Bharuch, Gujarat, India
    India
    +91-9227135357 tulikadesignstudio.in
      Add SEO element