NEIL INTERIOR DESIGNERS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jamshedpur
Reviews (1)
    Services
    • INTERIOR DECORATION AND DESIGNING OF HOTEL
    • MALL
    • THEATER
    • RESTAURANT
    • CLINIC
    • SHOWTOOM
    • VILLA
    • FLAT
    • BUNGLOW
    Service areas
    • ALL JHARKHAND
    • BENGAL
    • BIHAR
    • ODISHA
    • MUMBAI
    • PUNE
    • DELHI
    • BENGLURU
    • FARIDABAD
    • KOLKATA
    • Jamshedpur
    Address
    Tower no 22, Beautiful homes, Jagdish modi tower, Baradwari, Sakchi
    831001 Jamshedpur
    India
    +91-9835508859 www.neilinterior.com
    Welcome to Neil Interior designers, the studio of high-end luxurious interior designing service. We are offering luxurious design service for high-end residential and commercial projects in all major cities in India including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Faridabad, Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, and all Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha.

    We do projects on turnkey and consultancy basis for projects of mall, theater, business institution, showrooms, hotels, restaurants, clinic, spa, bungalows, villas, apartment and flats. We create more contemporary, modern, royal, ethnic designs which suits to the test of client. At Neil Interior Designs we believe that a design should reflect the style & persona of the owner and be warm welcoming our services.

    anil.kumar
    almost 4 years ago
