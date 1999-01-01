Your browser is out-of-date.

GA design
Architects in Mumbai
    GA design is a multidisciplinary architecture & design practice based in Mumbai. Founded in 1999 as Goregaoker Architects, a partnership firm of Rajan & Sachin Goregaoker, the work at GA design manifests creativity through well-choreographed architecture & interior design. At GA design, we craft services for Live, Work and Play. From multi-family residential communities, Luxury residences, redevelopment housing projects, to single-family luxury villas, workplaces and hospitality spaces, the studio’s portfolio is diverse. We strive hard to achieve the most appropriate, efficient and cost-effective, yet aesthetic solution for each scale. Applying no pre-conceived or stylistic notions, our approach attempts to enliven and enhance the built environment by means of our architectural and interior design services.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design Services
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    208 Adhyaru Industrial Premises Co-op Soc Ltd, Sunmill Compound, Lower Parel. Mumbai 400013
    400013 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224980527 www.gadesign.in
