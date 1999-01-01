GA design is a multidisciplinary architecture & design practice based in Mumbai. Founded in 1999 as Goregaoker Architects, a partnership firm of Rajan & Sachin Goregaoker, the work at GA design manifests creativity through well-choreographed architecture & interior design. At GA design, we craft services for Live, Work and Play. From multi-family residential communities, Luxury residences, redevelopment housing projects, to single-family luxury villas, workplaces and hospitality spaces, the studio’s portfolio is diverse. We strive hard to achieve the most appropriate, efficient and cost-effective, yet aesthetic solution for each scale. Applying no pre-conceived or stylistic notions, our approach attempts to enliven and enhance the built environment by means of our architectural and interior design services.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design Services
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Address
-
208 Adhyaru Industrial Premises Co-op Soc Ltd, Sunmill Compound, Lower Parel. Mumbai 400013
400013 Mumbai
India
+91-2224980527 www.gadesign.in