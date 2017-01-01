Hi Sir,

BRV is a Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR based multi-disciplinary design, in 1992, by Ajay Vadhera. The company now operates a 21000 sq ft of state of the art workshop, dedicated solely to produce designer Furniture of varied materials.

We have been working with Architects, Designers, Brands for Residential, Showrooms, Resorts projects & have successfully completed projects in all over India. Over the years, BRV, has become synonymous with exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. We believe in concept based furniture manufacturing; designing from our hearts and continuous experimentation and innovation. We like to surprise people with our designs and products and bring new ideas to the table . We create good design that will fit in well in high end Interiors.