BRV Furniture Studio
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (3)
    BRV is a Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR based multi-disciplinary design, in 1992, by Ajay Vadhera. The company now operates a 21000 sq ft of state of the art workshop, dedicated solely to produce designer Furniture of varied materials.

    We have been working with Architects, Designers, Brands for Residential, Showrooms, Resorts projects & have successfully completed projects in all over India.  Over the years, BRV, has become synonymous with exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. We believe in concept based furniture manufacturing; designing from our hearts and continuous experimentation and innovation. We like to surprise people with our designs and products and bring new ideas to the table . We create good design that will fit in well in high end Interiors.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    37/2/5, Site-IV, Industrial Area, Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh
    201010 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9711777315 www.brv.co.in

    Reviews

    arpitvadehra24
    Very good
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
    Siddharth Badhwar
    Don't buy any thing from them they are cheaters Specially RISHAB. He will disappear once u buy product from him . Poor after sale service.
    2 months ago
    Ahmad Dil
    This place is too good, and this company manufacturing the home made furniture. And household think
    over 1 year ago
