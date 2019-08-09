Flava Design Studio

is an Architectural Firm established with a vision of providing a design experience that is pragmatic, awe-inspiring, and speaks individuality enhanced by sensible aesthetics and sublime quality. To achieve our vision, we practice with a conscious effort to create well balanced built environment aesthetically and functionally.





Our work is known for a creative approach towards problem solution, design quality, and conducting the complex process of various levels of architectural designing execution. In each project, thorough discussions with our clients, design team, and agencies help us conceiving design concepts and delivering during the course of the execution process. Our motto is to work with our client’s requirements and budget ultimately delivering to the highest of our ability.





To successfully complete the project means for us to deliver with quality and efficiency. We work with meticulous calculations and technical details amped with our computing skills and technical knowledge. We provide sufficient informative drawings for the contractors- subcontractors to read to avoid misunderstandings and saving long discussion times. From initial documentation, design development, coordination with clients, agencies, and vendors, material selection, site inspection, and sourcing the artifacts, we get involved in each aspect of the project for keeping in check the budget and quality control. Following our principles of practice has been beneficial to work with the clients of all segments of budgets for architecture, planning, and interior designing.