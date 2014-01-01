Crafted Spaces is a Design firm that undertakes Architectural and Interior Design Projects, Styled and Curated by Mitali Aharam.

Crafted Spaces was founded in October 2014 and in a short span have gone on to design, complete and handover 45 projects and counting. This itself is a testimony to their Unique design sense and Hard work. That is why as you browse through their portfolio you will realize most of their clientele are repeats!

They are always keen to work with them again and again as they stick to their Timelines and Budgets every single Time. They take time getting to know all of their Clients and always remain Flexible to their Needs and Budgets while maintaining the Design Perspective. Whether it be Their Homes,Stores or Restaurants they are always designing … Keeping in Mind that ‘Form Always Follows Function!’