Crafted Spaces
Interior Architects in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • MODEL FLAT,PBEL CITY–HYDERABAD, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Industrial style living room Concrete Grey
    MODEL FLAT,PBEL CITY–HYDERABAD, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Living roomAccessories & decoration Pottery Red
    MODEL FLAT,PBEL CITY–HYDERABAD, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Industrial style dining room Metal Blue
    +6
    MODEL FLAT,PBEL CITY–HYDERABAD
    VILLA 46, EKTHA PRIME-GACHIBOWLI, HYDERABAD​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist dining room Stone
    VILLA 46, EKTHA PRIME-GACHIBOWLI, HYDERABAD​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Stone
    VILLA 46, EKTHA PRIME-GACHIBOWLI, HYDERABAD​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist bathroom Wood
    +7
    VILLA 46, EKTHA PRIME-GACHIBOWLI, HYDERABAD​
    VILLA 78, LEGEND CHIMES, GANDIPET,HYDERABAD ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Eclectic style living room Tiles Red
    VILLA 78, LEGEND CHIMES, GANDIPET,HYDERABAD ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Modern living room Tiles Grey
    VILLA 78, LEGEND CHIMES, GANDIPET,HYDERABAD ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Modern living room Tiles Multicolored
    +4
    VILLA 78, LEGEND CHIMES, GANDIPET,HYDERABAD ​
    DELI 9 BISTRO ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Wood Grey
    DELI 9 BISTRO ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
    DELI 9 BISTRO ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Tiles Grey
    +8
    DELI 9 BISTRO ​
    THE GALLERY CAFE ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist museums Wood White
    THE GALLERY CAFE ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist museums Wood White
    THE GALLERY CAFE ​, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Minimalist museums Wood White
    +5
    THE GALLERY CAFE ​
    Malaka Spice,Restaurant, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Tiles Multicolored
    Malaka Spice,Restaurant, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Tiles Multicolored
    Malaka Spice,Restaurant, Crafted Spaces Crafted Spaces Commercial spaces Tiles Multicolored
    +2
    Malaka Spice,Restaurant
    Show all 7 projects

    Crafted Spaces is a Design firm that undertakes Architectural and Interior Design Projects, Styled and Curated by Mitali Aharam.

    Crafted Spaces was founded in October 2014 and in a short span have gone on to design, complete and handover 45 projects and counting. This itself is a testimony to their Unique design sense and Hard work. That is why as you browse through their portfolio you will realize most of their clientele are repeats!

    They are always keen to work with them again and again as they stick to their Timelines and Budgets every single Time. They take time getting to know all of their Clients and always remain Flexible to their Needs and Budgets while maintaining the Design Perspective. Whether it be Their Homes,Stores or Restaurants they are always designing … Keeping in Mind that ‘Form Always Follows Function!’

    Services
    • CONCEPT PRESENTATION
    • DESIGN REFINEMENT
    • VASTU COMPLIANT LAYOUTS MEP
    • HVAC
    • LANDSCAPING CONSULTATION
    • COSTING & BUDGETING
    • SOURCING ALL ELEMENTS LOCALLY / OVERSEAS
    • DRAWING TIMELINES
    • APPOINTING CONTRACTORS
    • SITE SUPERVISION/ INSPECTION
    • SET UP & HANDOVER
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Architecture and Interior Design
    • Hyderabad
    • Telangana
    • India
    Company awards
    Architect&Interiors India-iGen Top 50 winners 2019, Interiors & Decor Top 50 Designers in the Country, Good Homes Magazine Award for Best Fusion Interiors
    Address
    jubilee hills road no.13
    500033 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9392520421 www.craftedspaces.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    Architectural and Interior Design Projects, Styled and Curated by Mitali Aharam .

