WHO WE ARE

Virtus Spaces is an interior designing company based out of Gurgaon. Known for our high-impact yet delicate and awe-inspiring, beautiful structures and interiors, we are about addingelegance, sophistication and an endearing warmth to homes and offices we help design orremodel.

At Virtus Spaces, contemporary designs harmoniously blend with rich traditions to create spacesthat beckon you into a world that could be vibrant or subtle, cosy or calm, regal or urbane! Ourdesign sensibilities help us weave our projects around the likes, feelings and lifestyle of ourclients. With colours and lighting that complement and contrast, furnishings and décor thatmesmerise, textures and tones that brilliantly come alive, all of our projects go on to become areflection of our clients and personal spaces that they have always dreamt of!

WHAT WE DO

Virtus Spaces provides Design Consultancy as well as Turn Key for Residential and Commercial spaces.

Design Consultancy

Virtus Spaces’s repertoire also encompasses services ranging from designing a new space toremodeling a house or a commercial space. We also specialize in sourcing and supplying thematerial ranging from high end marble and tiles to procuring quality furniture pieces and lightsfrom India as well as abroad. We provide aesthetic and stunning concepts to residentialhouses/ villas to the elite farmhouses, high end offices and commercial buildings. Our expertise lies in building structures that have all things modern and create havens that enable acontemporary way of living.

Each project is a milieu of design and functionality.

TURN KEY PROJECTS

Turnkey Projects Solutions helps to design and build the project. The design and build teamworks in sync and helps you from start to completion of the project, literally handing over you apremise key on successfully completion. We sign off design agreement and you make paymenttowards designing charges which later gets adjusted towards build cost thus the design costbecomes absolutely free.

From new construction and large scale renovations, to smaller projects that breathe new life intoa space, Virtus Spaces prides itself on the ability to provide warm, inviting spaces with atimeless and classic style.

We are with you every step of the way to create a design experience that is perfectly tailored toyou and the way you use your home. From material specifications, to functional furniture layouts,to installation and delivery, we ensure that the design process goes smoothly and you are leftwith a place that you are proud to call home.

FURNITURE PROCUREMENT

Furniture is lifestyle, lavishness and luxury, coming together to lend a dramatic yet functional feelto spaces, big & small. Expansive or cozy, elegant or funky, modern or classic, the choice offurniture plays an intrinsic role in lending a unique aura to homes and commercial spaces. Ourfurniture procurement services are designed to give you a customized plan to suit not just yourstyle but your budget and time scales too. We are associated with vendors/ manufacturesbased in well we bring to you exclusive furniture pieces.

ART ADVISER

We understand that art is inspiration, passion and gently flowing emotion. Subtle or abstract,contemporary, antique or fusion, the art pieces we select for you add a personalized touch to yourspace. Art consulting, for us, is about helping you find artworks that are captivating &enchanting, with an innate potential to become prized legacies.

VISUAL MERCHANDISING

That little vase in the corner, a gleaming crystal centrepiece, or an antique masterpiece, it’s the choice of accessories that create an endearing aura around your home or workspace. While helping you with personal shopping, we are guided by your tastes and preferences and we ensure that the little things we choose for you to leave a lasting impression on your living space.

Our Design Process

Understanding Client Needs

Understanding and Freezing the Scope of the project

Finalizing the Fees along with detailed project requirement in the form of BOQ

Making the first cut layout of the Project along with Furniture Presentation

Finalizing the plans and designs along with Color, Textures and Mood Boards for

furniture and the accessories

Finalizing the teams who will work on the project

Coordinating with Teams to manage timelines and quality

The process ends with Our ultimate Project scope- a smile on our client's faces





Our past projects span houses in the hills of Nanital, apartments in Gurgaon, Flagship store in Jaipur, an elite school in Delhi among many others and the latest being a villa in Dubai. We are currently working on projects in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Distinguished by signature warmth and personal approach, you will find not just beautiful designsin our projects but feelings too. Space planning, excellence and functional practicality all come together to create timeless, responsible and inspiring designs.

We translate the passion of our clients, their dreams and their vision into a design which is unique and unparalleled. We bring luxury and opulence without compromising on comfort and functionality.

Virtus Spaces Designs Spaces which spread happiness and festivity !!