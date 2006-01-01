Movingsolutions.in has been providing relocation services since 2006. It has been one of the most preferred, trusted and premier online resource for consumers looking to legitimate services for different relocating needs like residential relocation, commercial shifting, and car transportation. This portal has been one of the best platforms available on the web that provides right solutions to individuals looking to move to a new home/apartment or office. Having industry knowledge and experience of several years, it has been the renowned online leader of providing legitimate services and relocation resources for different specific moving needs -- local move, long-distance move, vehicle transport, business relocation, industrial shifting, and international moving.
More than 1000 professional moving companies or movers and packers from different Indian cities and towns are partnered with us. Hence, our member moving professionals can be hired in various Indian cities and towns.
Major serviceable cities are:
Check out the complete list of serviceable cities.
- Services
- Packers and Movers
- Service areas
- Delhi
- Bangalore
- Pune
- Hyderabad
- Gurgaon
- Mumbai
- Chennai
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
H. No—741, Sector 5, Vaishali
201012 Ghaziabad
India
+91-1800116878 www.movingsolutions.in