Innoire Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (7)
    Modern TV Cabinet Wall Unit- Living room
    Modern TV Cabinet Wall Unit- Living room, Innoire Design Innoire Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Modern TV Cabinet Wall Unit- Living room, Innoire Design Innoire Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Modern TV Cabinet Wall Unit- Living room
    Cafe/lounge -Designs , Radio Station @ Kailash Colony- Delhi
    Cafe/lounge -Designs , Radio Station @ Kailash Colony- Delhi, Innoire Design Innoire Design
    Cafe/lounge -Designs , Radio Station @ Kailash Colony- Delhi, Innoire Design Innoire Design
    Cafe/lounge -Designs , Radio Station @ Kailash Colony- Delhi
    NBE Office @ AIIMS
    NBE Office @ AIIMS

    Innoire Design is a design and architecture studio working across the country. From design to delivery, we create spaces, build brands and shape environments. We’re not here to dictate, but to listen, be responsive and provide the appropriate solution to every project.

    We are a team of professional creatives that thrive on building great relationships with our clients and expert partners.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURAL
    • INDUSTRIAL
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIORS
    • RETAILS EXHIBITION
    • FRANCHISE BRANDING
    Service areas
    New Delhi- NCR
    Address
    22/140 LGF Vikram Vihar Lajpat nagar-4
    110024 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9811441836 www.innoiredesign.com

    Reviews

    Pratham Arora
    Very bad experience...no system of working ...hired labour also not satisfied. They leave your work incomplete at the end and takes all the money in advance. Will never refer to anyone
    23 days ago
    Parveen Yadav
    8 months ago
    Omprakash Pathak
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
