Hi-Tech Institute of Advance Technology
Schools & Organisations in Delhi
    • Hi-Tech Institute of Advance Technology has well recognized Mobile and Laptop Repairing course in Delhi training center across India. 100% Live Training and job placement / Get FREE Demo class.

    mobile and laptop repairing course
    • Building No.23B
    • Third Floor Near Karol Bagh Metro Station
    • opp- Metro Pilar No.-114
    • Pusa Road New Delhi-110005
    Building No.23B, Third Floor Near Karol Bagh Metro Station, opp- Metro Pilar No.-114, Pusa Road
    110005 Delhi
    India
    +91-9212411411 hitechinstitute.in
    In the era of technical education, many institutes have started providing skill development courses that aim to increase employability, self-dependency, and knowledge of the students. In this quality race, Hi-Tech Institute of Advance Technology has proved itself as the leader of the job-oriented diploma courses. The headquarters of the institute is in Delhi and the institute has more than 6+ centers all over India. There are a number of technical courses offered on mobile repairing, laptop repairing, computer hardware and networking. Further, Hi-tech centers have successfully trained thousands of students from last 15 years.

    Reviews

    IT SYS
    MONEY MAKING STUDENTS ARE LIKE ATM FOR THEM WORST INSTITUTE ACTUALLY NOT INSTITUTE FALSE PROMISES NO BACKUP ONLY THEORETICAL LOW QUALITY TEACHERS ACTUALLY NOT TEACHERS SHAME ON THEM
    4 months ago
    Hasan abrar
    GREAT INSTITUTE FOR FRESHERS STUDY BASED ON PRACTICALLY..
    over 3 years ago
    Satish Thakur
    Hello, I've completed training course by Hi-Tech & Now I'm managing my own, personal assistance center in Dwarka New Delhi... Soon after End of course I obtained task deliver right now there My partner and i worked well while mobile/laptop engineer yet soon after four My partner and i commenced my own, personal center... Its really a very good institute for anyone guys who would like to assemble right now there vocation throughout cellular or maybe laptop computer globe..!! Thank you Hi-Tech group for your all hard work to produce the vocation. Satish
    over 8 years ago
